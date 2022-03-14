Hard Cell: A Guide to Every Catherine Tate in Netflix's Prison Comedy

The last time we checked in on how things were going with Netflix & Catherine Tate's (Doctor Who) six-episode women's prison mockumentary (think The Office or What We Do in the Shadows) Hard Cell, we were covering some reported additions to the cast. Produced by Argonon-backed Leopard Pictures (Mackenzie Crook's BBC show Worzel Gummidge), the series finds Tate tackling multiple characters as a documentary crew follows the inmates and staff of HMP Woldsley prison to capture the penal system at its brutal, humorous best. Now, we're getting a chance to meet each of Tate's characters along with the necessary intel viewers will need before the series hits Netflix on April 12th. First up, a look at the one-woman ensemble:

Now here's a look at the breakdown of each of Tate's characters released by the streaming service:

ANNE MARIE is Ros' mother. A tough, mean, ex-con, who visits her daughter whenever she has run out of money. Contemptuous

and scathing, she takes full advantage of her daughter's unconditional love.

LAURA is HMP Woldsley's governor. A self-styled prison reformer convinced staging musicals will provide a platform for her belief that creativity leads to rehabilitation. Her detractors would describe her as a 'bleeding heart liberal in kitten heels', a description she wouldn't hate.

ANGE is a timid first-timer. An innocent, struggling to adapt to her new environment, her meekness making her easy prey. But she lives by her mantra "People are inherently good" and despite her misfortune, she overcomes her fears, settles in and even finds her prison walk.

MARCO is a guard from Essex. He got down to the last 32 on Love Island so he's got nothing to prove. More committed to his appearance than his job, which he only took because he can get to work without changing tubes.

BIG VIV is terrifying, feared by inmates and prisoners alike. Violent, unpredictable and singing is her happy place – everything you'd want in a cellmate. A devoted fan of the Kardashians, with whom she identifies deeply, Vivienne develops a passion for theatre as she becomes involved with the musical.

ROS is a popular, bouncy inmate who idolizes her mother. Loves her prison wife Suds, pretends to love her pen pal boyfriend Sebastian but is in fact, rinsing him for all he's worth. What? It's not her fault that people are so trusting.

"We cannot wait to show audiences on Netflix the inside of HMP Woldsley, our fictional prison occupied by the fantastic creations of Catherine Tate. This series is funny and touching all at once, revealing what life might be like in a British women's correctional facility," said executive producer Kristian Smith in an official statement when the series was first announced. Netflix's Hard Cell also stars Christian Brassington (Poldark) as Dean; Niky Wardley (Call the Midwife) as Anastasia; Lorna Brown (Devils) as Cal; Caroline Harding (Coronation Street) as Sal; Jola Olajide (The Power) as Charlee; and Duncan Wisbey (Close to the Enemy) as Martin. In addition, Wardley and Alex Carter are part of the creative team behind the project, with Kristian Smith executive producing.