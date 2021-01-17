Hard to Kill Results – Callihan vs. Edwards Barbed Wire Massacre

It all comes down to this. Welcome to Bleeding Cool's live coverage of Impact Wrestling's Hard to Kill PPV. I'm Jude Terror, and I just want to say, regardless of what my stupid colleague "Chadster" says, lots of people, including myself, believe in El Presidente. And I hope he's doing okay and finds great success in his mission at the My Pillow factory. Now, on to the recap.

Impact Wrestling Hard to Kill PPV Results Part 9

The match looks like the National Guard is trying to block Trumpbronies from overrunning it. One side has a chain link fence covered in barbed wire. There's barbed wire around the ropes, on weapons, and attacked to various planks perfect to slam people through. This is going to be brutal.

Eddie Edwards vs. Sami Callihan – Barbed Wire Mayhem

Within a minute, Sami Callihan is busted open. Within five minutes, Edwards has been slammed through a barbed-wire-covered sheet of plywood and is also bleeding. It only gets worse from there. Beatings with a barbed-wire covered chair. Piledrivers through barbed wire-covered plywood suspended on two steel chairs. Sami even tries to murder Eddie with the baseball bat again (covered in barbed wire, of course), but Eddie kicks him in the balls and hits a Boston Knee Party. To give you an idea how this match is going, Sami kicks out of that at one. But an Emerald Flowsion on the barbed wire plywood is enough to keep SAmi down.

Winner: Eddie Edwards

Well, it could have gone worse.

After the match, we get a video advertising Impact's next PPV, Rebellion, coming in April.

