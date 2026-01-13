Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: harlan coben, Harlan Coben's Final Twist

Harlan Coben's Final Twist: Our S01E02: "Gambler's Debt" Preview

New York Times bestselling author Harlan Coben & CBS return tonight with Harlan Coben's Final Twist S01E02: "Gambler's Debt." Here's a look!

Article Summary Harlan Coben's Final Twist returns with S01E02: "Gambler's Debt" airing Tuesdays on CBS at 8 pm ET/PT.

Episode 2 centers on a businesswoman's murder, with detectives unraveling a web of debt and secrets.

Preview Episode 3: "No Sign of Nancy," where a wedding guest’s disappearance brings high-tech investigation.

Get episode overviews, video sneak peeks, and an inside look at Coben’s true-crime TV debut.

Tonight, New York Times bestselling author Harlan Coben returns with CBS's Harlan Coben's Final Twist. But much like the show itself, there's a twist. Beginning tonight, new episodes will air on Tuesday nights at 8 pm ET/PT (with encore airings running on Wednesday nights at 10 pm ET/PT). With that in mind, we have a look at what's ahead with tonight's case, S01E02: "Gambler's Debt," including an official overview, image gallery, and three sneak peeks:

Harlan Coben's Final Twist Episodes 2 & 3 Previews

Harlan Coben's Final Twist Episode 2: "Gambler's Debt" – When Anna Mae, a wildly successful businesswoman, is found stabbed in her untouched home, detectives face a tangle of suspects and shifting motives. Each lead – casinos, hidden debts and even a fugitive linked to her family – seems to crack the case, until new questions upend everything once again.

Harlan Coben's Final Twist Episode 3: "No Sign of Nancy" – Everyone loved Nancy, living in wine country, but when she vanishes from her property while hosting a wedding, dozens of workers and guests are all suspects. But it will take months of painstaking detective work, and new technology called "geo-fencing," to finally find the elusive culprit.

CBS's Harlan Coben's Final Twist brings the world's best-selling mystery author into the true-crime television genre for the first time. With over 90 million books sold globally and scripted series (Fool Me Once, Safe, The Innocent), Harlan Coben is known for his twisting narratives and intricate plots. In each one-hour episode, Harlan will guide audiences through gripping tales of murder, high-profile crimes, and life-altering surprises, each meticulously unraveled to reveal hidden truths, deceptions, and lies. With exclusive interviews and never-before-seen archival materials, the series will provide an in-depth look at stories where nothing is as it seems.

The series is produced by Harlan Coben and Ben Coben for Final Twist Productions with All Rise Films' Jeff Zimbalist serving as executive producer and showrunner, Stu Schreiberg serving as executive producer for Triage Entertainment, and Susan Zirinsky and Terence Wrong serving as executive producers for See It Now Studios. Jess Philipps also serves as executive producer.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!