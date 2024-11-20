Posted in: HBO, Max, TV | Tagged: harry potter, HBO, jk rowling

Harry Potter: J.K. Rowling Has Right to Express "Personal Views": HBO

HBO released a statement regarding the upcoming Harry Potter series and author J.K. Rowling's "right to express her personal views."

During an HBO/Max press event earlier this month previewing what's to come in 2025, HBO and Max CEO Casey Bloys addressed what might be two of the biggest questions hovering over Warner Bros. Discovery's HBO and Warner Bros. Television's upcoming multi-season series adaptation of bestselling author J.K. Rowling's "Harry Potter" novels. How involved would Rowling be in the overall production? Will Rowling's controversial postings and messaging – labeled by some as being transphobic – impact the project.? "She's been fairly involved — she was very involved in the process of selecting the writer and the director," Bloys shared. "I imagine she'll have opinions on casting. It [Rowling's comments] hasn't affected the casting or hiring of writers or production staff or anything, so we haven't felt any impact from that."

A little more than a week later, HBO is doubling down on how things are going with Rowling, noting in a statement to Variety that Warner Bros. Discovery (and before it) has "been working with J.K. Rowling and in the Harry Potter business for over 20 years" and that Rowling's "contribution has been invaluable." The statement continued, "We are proud to once again tell the story of Harry Potter — the heartwarming books that speak to the power of friendship, resolve, and acceptance. J.K. Rowling has a right to express her personal views. We will remain focused on the development of the new series, which will only benefit from her involvement."

The stories from each of Rowling's Harry Potter books will become (from the initial statement that was released when the series news first dropped) "a decade-long series produced with the same epic craft, love, and care this global franchise is known for. The series will feature a new cast to lead a new generation of fandom, full of fantastic detail, much-loved characters, and dramatic locations that Harry Potter fans have loved for over twenty-five years. Each season will be authentic to the original books and bring Harry Potter and these incredible adventures to new audiences around the world, while the original, classic, and beloved films will remain at the core of the franchise and available to watch globally."

The series is written and executive-produced by showrunner Francesca Gardiner (Succession, His Dark Materials, Killing Eve). Mark Mylod (Succession, Game of Thrones, The Last of Us) will executive produce and direct multiple episodes of the series for HBO in association with Brontë Film and TV and Warner Bros. Television. The series is executive produced by J.K. Rowling, Neil Blair, and Ruth Kenley-Letts of Brontë Film and TV, and David Heyman of Heyday Films.

