Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: watson

Watson: Here's a Look at Our S02E16 "Respect the Process…" Preview

With newly discovered hallucinations now in play, check out our preview for CBS's Watson, S02E16: "Respect the Process. Respect the Quirks."

Article Summary Watson S02E16 delves into Watson's new hallucinations as he tackles a challenging case.

Sherlock Holmes returns, shaking up the team ahead of the much-anticipated series finale.

Episode 17, "Unsolved Mysteries," hints at a race against time after a key player's disappearance.

Noah Mills joins the cast, adding tension and intrigue to the clinic’s evolving dynamics.

As we inch closer to the series finale of CBS's Morris Chestnut-starring Watson, we can't shake this vibe we have that some major twists and turns are on the way – especially with the return of Robert Carlyle's Sherlock Holmes and the references to Watson's (Chestnut) hallucinations have us feeling a certain way. With that in mind, check out the official overview, image gallery, and trailer for S02E16: "Respect the Process." Respect the Quirks," along with a very ominous-sounding overview for S02E17: "Unsolved Mysteries," that's waiting for you below:

Watson Season 2: S02E16 & S02E17 Previews

Watson Season 2 Episode 16 "Respect the Process. Respect the Quirks." – Watson investigates a case involving a mentally unstable mother, with the woman's delusions serving as a mirror to his own newly discovered hallucinations. Written by Anna Mackey & Sharde Miller and directed by Loren Yaconelli.

Watson Season 2 Episode 17 "Unsolved Mysteries" – After a key player disappears, the team rushes to find them before it's too late. Written by Adam Pasen & Sammy Horowitz and directed by Loren Yaconelli.

Though Dr. John Watson's (Morris Chestnut) team of "doc-tectives" may have defeated Moriarty (Randall Park), they remain determined in their mission to investigate and treat the world's rarest diseases for their clinic's patients. With his eyes fixed on the future, Watson faces an unexpected twist when Sherlock Holmes (Robert Carlyle), who was presumed dead, resurfaces, forcing him to confront a buried secret from his past — one that lies hidden within his own body. The series also stars Eve Harlow as Dr. Ingrid Derian, Peter Mark Kendall as Dr. Stephens Croft and Dr. Adam Croft, Ritchie Coster as Shinwell Johnson, Inga Schlingmann as Dr. Sasha Lubbock, and Rochelle Aytes as Dr. Mary Morstan.

Noah Mills (NCIS: Hawaiʻi) has joined the cast in a recurring role during the second season. Mills's Beck Wythe has newly returned to his hometown of Pittsburgh after blowing up a career in Silicon Valley with reckless, risk-seeking behavior. He meets Ingrid Derian (Eve Harlow) in group therapy for people trying to manage their Cluster B personality disorders. The two of them form a bond that may be exactly what they need to rebuild their lives—or might be just the latest dangerous indulgence for both.

Stemming from CBS Studios, the series is executive produced by Craig Sweeny, Morris Chestnut, Larry Teng, Shäron Moalem, MD, PhD; Aaron Kaplan, and Brian Morewitz.

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