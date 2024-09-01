Posted in: Movies, TV | Tagged: harry potter, HBO, max

Harry Potter Series Needs Harry/Ginny "Nuanced Moments": Bonnie Wright

Harry Potter films star Bonnie Wright believes the streaming series needs those "nuanced moments" between Harry and Ginny from the books.

When we last checked in on how things were looking with Warner Bros. Discovery's HBO and Warner Bros. Television's upcoming multi-season series adaptation of bestselling author J.K. Rowling's "Harry Potter" novels, we learned that Francesca Gardiner (Succession, His Dark Materials, Killing Eve) was set as showrunner and executive producer, and Mark Mylod (Succession, Game of Thrones, The Last of Us) was on board as executive producer and to direct multiple episodes. Now, film franchise star Bonnie Wright (Ginny Weasley) is sharing her thoughts on the project.

Set to join co-stars James Phelps and Oliver Phelps for a "Weasley family reunion" as a guest judge on the Phelps-hosted Food Network series Wizards of Baking, Wright shared with Variety that there are "so many things" from the novels that she hopes make it into the streaming series – including "more of the development of the relationship between Ginny and Harry."

"There's nuanced moments of where they begin to fall in love. I think more of that arc of her character becoming this real loyal sidekick to Harry and how she really understands and knows his story and who he is and is the best partner for him. So I just hope we see that evolution of that character — and so many characters. If only we could have had five-hour movies. There are so many characters that have moments I love from the books, Neville and Luna, so I'm hoping as a fan of the books that I get to see more," Wright shared.

As for the actors who will be taking on the iconic roles, Wright sees them facing much more pressure heading into it than they had—simply because "Harry Potter" wasn't yet Harry Potter. "When we were making them, we didn't know where 'Harry Potter' was going. And at the time, there wasn't social media, and there wasn't as much access to public opinion, so it was kind of a little bubble within itself," Wright explained.

That said, she also sees it as an opportunity for the production to make the story their own in some truly imaginative ways. "I also think it's such a fun opportunity for these people, whether how they're cast or how they perform their roles, to just have fun with it and have their interpretation of it." With that in mind, Wright doesn't think any advice is needed.

"I don't think I would have any advice, to be honest, because I think it's so important for them to be in their world and their interpretation of it. And I feel that's so important, from an actor's perspective, director's perspective, to really make it their own. So I'm really looking forward just to being this time on the other side and being the one who watches every week on television, and be the audience. And I really hope that the interpretations feel different and alive and new and fresh," she shared.

The stories from each of Rowling's Harry Potter books will become (from the initial statement that was released when the series news first dropped) "a decade-long series produced with the same epic craft, love, and care this global franchise is known for. The series will feature a new cast to lead a new generation of fandom, full of fantastic detail, much-loved characters, and dramatic locations that Harry Potter fans have loved for over twenty-five years. Each season will be authentic to the original books and bring Harry Potter and these incredible adventures to new audiences around the world, while the original, classic, and beloved films will remain at the core of the franchise and available to watch globally."

The series is written and executive-produced by Francesca Gardiner. Mark Mylod will executive produce and direct multiple episodes of the series for HBO in association with Brontë Film and TV and Warner Bros. Television. The series is executive produced by J.K. Rowling, Neil Blair, and Ruth Kenley-Letts of Brontë Film and TV, and David Heyman of Heyday Films.

