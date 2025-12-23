Posted in: ABC, TV | Tagged: Will Trent

Has Will Trent Met His Match? S04E01: "… Speaking of Sharks" Overview

Check out a very interesting official overview for ABC's Ramón Rodríguez-starring Will Trent Season 4 Episode 1: "… Speaking of Sharks."

Article Summary Will Trent Season 4 kicks off January 6 on ABC, promising a thrilling start for fans of the hit series.

Episode 1, "... Speaking of Sharks," finds Will facing a dangerous figure from his own past.

New rival emerges as Will goes rogue to track a prison escapee, risking everything he rebuilt.

Kevin Daniels returns as a series regular, boosting the dynamic within the Atlanta GBI team.

With ABC and Showrunners Liz Heldens and Daniel Thomsen's Ramón Rodríguez-starring Will Trent returning on January 6th to a stacked Tuesday night lineup (alongside The Rookie and High Potential), we're getting some deeper insight into what the opening episode has to offer. In a recent preview, it was teased that Will (Rodríguez) would be going up against an adversary who knows Will all too well – an adversary who could tear apart Will's efforts to make himself whole. Now, we have an overview for S04E01: "… Speaking of Sharks" that seems to be driving that point home – here's a look:

Will Trent Season 4 Episode 1: "… Speaking of Sharks" Preview

Will Trent Season 4 Episode 1: "… Speaking of Sharks" – Five months after the attack on the GBI, a figure from Will's past escapes prison, forcing him to defy orders and launch a search that rips open old wounds and threatens to destroy everything he's fought to rebuild.

Everything is going to be fine when #WillTrent returns for a new season, premiering Tuesday, January 6 on ABC! Stream on Hulu. pic.twitter.com/UYGD15zeTx — Will Trent (@WillTrentABC) December 16, 2025 Show Full Tweet

Over the summer, we learned that Kevin Daniels (Det. Franklin Wilks) had been promoted to series regular, beginning with the upcoming season. Over the course of the show's three-season run, the Atlanta police detective has served as Angie's (Erika Christensen) AA sponsor and a reliable presence within the team. Personally, it's a good call, and it will be interesting to see him be able to take a more on-screen, hands-on approach to the cases. With the series set to return on Jan. 6th, here's a look at the musical number/teaser that was released last month:

Based on Karin Slaughter's New York Times bestselling "Will Trent" series, Special Agent Will Trent of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) was abandoned at birth and endured a harsh coming-of-age in Atlanta's overwhelmed foster care system. Now, Will uses his unique point of view in the pursuit of justice and has the highest clearance rate in the GBI. The ABC series stars Ramón Rodríguez as Will Trent, Erika Christensen as Angie Polaski, Iantha Richardson as Faith Mitchell, Jake McLaughlin as Michael Ormewood, with Sonja Sohn as Amanda Wagner, and Gina Rodriguez as Marion Alba. Executive producers are Liz Heldens, Daniel Thomsen, Karin Slaughter, Oly Obst, Howard Deutch, Ellen Marie Blum, and Ramón Rodriguez. Heldens and Thomsen also serve as showrunners.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!