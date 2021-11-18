Hawkeye: Kate's Costume Idea for Clint Should Make Comics Fans Smile

Only six days to go but Marvel Studios and Disney+ aren't letting up on the gas pedal in getting viewers stoked for the series premiere of the studio and the streamer's Jeremy Renner & Hailee Steinfeld-starring Hawkeye. This time around, we have a teaser where Kate (Steinfeld) reminds Clint (Renner) just how much he influenced her to be a hero- even without powers. In fact, Kate's so appreciative that she sketches out a costume for Clint that should definitely hit a few feels with some comic book fans out there (though we're not sure Clint's all-in on the "H").

So here's a look at our newest teaser, but make sure to follow along after the clip because we have a fun look behind the scenes waiting for you after the preview below:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Show Me | Marvel Studios' Hawkeye | Disney+ (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CeTwp6hoMXs)

Meanwhile, viewers get a chance to check out Renner, Steinfeld, and the team as they take viewers onto the set and behind the scenes to see how important the duo's off-screen chemistry was in making the action in front of the camera work:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: BFFs Featurette | Marvel Studios' Hawkeye | Disney+ (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aPQClDqfmLs)

With the Marvel Studios series taking aim at Disney+ for a two-episode premiere on November 24th, here's a look back at the official trailer for Hawkeye, followed by the sneak preview that was released last week on ABC's Good Morning America:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Marvel Studios' Hawkeye | Official Trailer | Disney+ (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5VYb3B1ETlk)

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Exclusive 1st look at 'Marvel Studios Legends: Hawkeye' series on Disney+ l GMA (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lzhZX6ERLAs)

Renner and Steinfeld are being joined on Hawkeye by a pretty impressive line-up of names. Vera Farmiga (Bates Motel) is set as Eleanor Bishop, mother of Kate Bishop (Steinfeld), while Fra Fee (The Spanish Princess) is set to play Kazi (most likely short for Kazimierz Kazimierczak) aka mercenary villain Clown in the comics. Tony Dalton's (Better Call Saul) Jack Duquesne (aka Swordsman?), a possible mentor for Hawkeye who has lived on both sides of the law throughout this comic book career. Florence Pugh will reprise the role of spy and assassin Yelena Belova, sister of Black Widow, from the Scarlett Johansson-starring film Black Widow. Alaqua Cox's Maya Lopez (aka Echo) is a deaf Native American who is capable of perfectly copying another person's movements, making her a formidable fighter. Zahn McClarnon's (Barkskins) William Lopez is expected to be a take on Maya's father Willie "Crazy Horse" Lincoln from the comics. Directors Bert & Bertie (Troop Zero, Kidding) are helming the live-action adaptation.