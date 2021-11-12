Hawkeye Sneak Preview: Kate Knows What Clint's Problem Is

Marvel Studios and Disney+ wasted no time answering the question of whether or not the Jeremy Renner and Hailee Steinfeld-starring Hawkeye would have something to bring to the table for today's Disney+ Day. Checking with ABC's Good Morning America, Renner sent over an exclusive clip that finds Clint Barton (Renner) and Kate Bishop (Steinfeld) discussing what Clint's biggest "problem" is. Let's just say they don't necessarily agree (and extra points for "The Hunger Games" joke).

So check out this GMA exclusive clip that was dropped earlier this morning:

With the Marvel Studios series taking aim at Disney+ for a two-episode premiere on November 24th, here's a look back at the official trailer for Hawkeye:

Renner and Steinfeld are being joined on Hawkeye by a pretty impressive line-up of names. Vera Farmiga (Bates Motel) is set as Eleanor Bishop, mother of Kate Bishop (Steinfeld), while Fra Fee (The Spanish Princess) is set to play Kazi (most likely short for Kazimierz Kazimierczak) aka mercenary villain Clown in the comics. Tony Dalton's (Better Call Saul) Jack Duquesne (aka Swordsman?), a possible mentor for Hawkeye who has lived on both sides of the law throughout this comic book career. Florence Pugh will reprise the role of spy and assassin Yelena Belova, sister of Black Widow, from the Scarlett Johansson-starring film Black Widow. Alaqua Cox's Maya Lopez (aka Echo) is a deaf Native American who is capable of perfectly copying another person's movements, making her a formidable fighter. Zahn McClarnon's (Barkskins) William Lopez is expected to be a take on Maya's father Willie "Crazy Horse" Lincoln from the comics. Directors Bert & Bertie (Troop Zero, Kidding) are helming the live-action adaptation.