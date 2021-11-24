Hawkeye Wants Us to "Save the City" with "Rogers the Musical" Track

When the first footage from Marvel Studios and Disney+'s Jeremy Renner & Hailee Steinfeld-starring Hawkeye hit not too long ago, one of the biggest takeaways was a pleasant surprise that actually made social media smile (even for just a hot second). Of course, we're talking about the footage we got to see from the in-universe musical "Rogers the Musical." Well, if you checked out the first episode then you have a pretty good idea of how the musical factors into the action. But just like going to see a show and walking out with a souvenir, the fine folks at Marvel Studios want to share with you the all-new original song "Save the City" (which adds to our growing feeling that we might just see this fictional musical come to all-too-real life, just watch).

Composed by Marc Shaiman, with lyrics by Shaiman & Scott Wittman, and Adam Pascal, Ty Taylor, Rory Donovan, Derek Klena, Bonnie Milligan, Christopher Sieber & Shayna Steele performing, here's a look at the audio-only music video for "Save the City":

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Save The City (From "Hawkeye"/Audio Only) (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=e3R9DOrpUDE)

Here's a look back at the official trailer for Hawkeye, followed by the previously-released sneak preview from ABC's Good Morning America earlier this month- with the first two episodes of the Marvel & Disney+ series currently streaming:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Marvel Studios' Hawkeye | Official Trailer | Disney+ (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5VYb3B1ETlk)

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Exclusive 1st look at 'Marvel Studios Legends: Hawkeye' series on Disney+ l GMA (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lzhZX6ERLAs)

Renner and Steinfeld are being joined on Hawkeye by a pretty impressive line-up of names. Vera Farmiga (Bates Motel) is set as Eleanor Bishop, mother of Kate Bishop (Steinfeld), while Fra Fee (The Spanish Princess) is set to play Kazi (most likely short for Kazimierz Kazimierczak) aka mercenary villain Clown in the comics. Tony Dalton's (Better Call Saul) Jack Duquesne (aka Swordsman?), a possible mentor for Hawkeye who has lived on both sides of the law throughout this comic book career. Florence Pugh will reprise the role of spy and assassin Yelena Belova, sister of Black Widow, from the Scarlett Johansson-starring film Black Widow. Alaqua Cox's Maya Lopez (aka Echo) is a deaf Native American who is capable of perfectly copying another person's movements, making her a formidable fighter. Zahn McClarnon's (Barkskins) William Lopez is expected to be a take on Maya's father Willie "Crazy Horse" Lincoln from the comics. Directors Bert & Bertie (Troop Zero, Kidding) are helming the live-action adaptation.