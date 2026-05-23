Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: CIRCLEfromDOT, Kusan: City of Wolves, PQube

Kusan: City of Wolves Launches For PC and Consoles on July 30

Kusan: City of Wolves has been given an official launch date, as the high-octane hardcore top-down shooter arrives on July 30, 2026.

Article Summary Kusan: City of Wolves launches July 30, 2026 for PC and consoles, bringing its hardcore top-down shooter action to players.

Play as Jin, an ex-soldier gun-for-hire caught in a violent conspiracy tied to a mysterious girl and a citywide power shift.

Battle through 54 hand-crafted stages, brutal boss fights, and skill-based challenges that demand speed, precision, and style.

Customize your arsenal, chase S-ranks, and dive into a neo-noir pixel-art world powered by Loptimist’s intense soundtrack.

Indie game developer CIRCLEfromDOT and publisher PQube have confirmed the official launch date for Kusan: City of Wolves. The game has been in development for a while now, with small pieces of the fast-paced, hardcore top-down shooter being released every so often. But the latest trailer has revealed that the launch date will be July 30, 2026. Enjoy the new trailer above showing off the current incarnation of the game.

Kusan: City of Wolves Arrives in Late July For Consoles and PC

Kusan delivers hardcore action where one mistake means death. Master gunplay, perfect your movement, survive the streets and combat arenas ruled by furious kingpins that demand speed, precision, and flawless execution. Every moment of action is intensified by Korean hip-hop heavyweight Loptimist's adrenaline-fuelled soundtrack drenched with head-bopping loops and deep 808s pushing you forward without mercy. You play as Jin, a skilled ex-soldier turned gun-for-hire, living in the heart of a city where the line between predator and prey has already been crossed.

This isn't just another job, though. A mysterious girl with immense but uncontrollable power is linked to a violent conspiracy that threatens to shift the balance of power. As chaos erupts, Jin must save the girl, confront his past, and the betrayal of a commander he once trusted without question. Everyone in Kusan wants something, and nobody plays fair. For Jin, there is only one way forward: flawless planning, ruthless execution, and saving the girl from criminals while relying only on his wit and unrelenting will to survive the battlefield. With the whole city at stake, Jin knows it is time to not only clean house but restore balance.

Hardcore Top-Down Combat with Style : Master brutal and precise gameplay, where every movement matters, and the style points are real.

: Master brutal and precise gameplay, where every movement matters, and the style points are real. 54 Brutal Hand-Crafted Stages : Finesse your way through 54 intense stages spanning multiple chapters that include skill-based puzzles, challenges, and that sought-after S-rank for perfectionists.

: Finesse your way through 54 intense stages spanning multiple chapters that include skill-based puzzles, challenges, and that sought-after S-rank for perfectionists. Beastly Boss Battles : Face towering foes with distinct mechanics and high-stakes patterns. Learn, adapt, and execute to survive these cinematic duels that push timing and tactics to the limit.

: Face towering foes with distinct mechanics and high-stakes patterns. Learn, adapt, and execute to survive these cinematic duels that push timing and tactics to the limit. Build the Perfect Killing Arsenal : Optimize and improvise. Chain kills and parries to reach a flow state that earns Bolts to upgrade the War Hand, unlock firearms and blades, and tailor loadouts to your playstyle.

: Optimize and improvise. Chain kills and parries to reach a flow state that earns Bolts to upgrade the War Hand, unlock firearms and blades, and tailor loadouts to your playstyle. Adrenaline-Fuelled Soundtrack : Immerse yourself in an adrenaline-fuelled score from hip-hop artist Loptimist, serving heavy doses of energy every step of the way.

: Immerse yourself in an adrenaline-fuelled score from hip-hop artist Loptimist, serving heavy doses of energy every step of the way. Graphic-Novel Storytelling : Follow Jin's missions through dynamic comic-panel cutscenes with sharp frames and cinematic pacing that tell a gritty tale of violence, corruption, and fractured loyalties.

: Follow Jin's missions through dynamic comic-panel cutscenes with sharp frames and cinematic pacing that tell a gritty tale of violence, corruption, and fractured loyalties. Neo-Noir Atmosphere: Explore the rain-soaked pixel-art metropolis where Jin is ready to cross every line to save the girl.

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