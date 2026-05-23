Posted in: Diablo, Music, Pop Culture, Soundtrack | Tagged: Diablo II, Diablo II: Resurrected

Diablo II: Resurrected's Soundtrack Has Been Released on Steam

The original soundtrack for Diablo II: Resurrected has been released on Steam, as fans and players can get the full track set digitally

Article Summary Diablo II: Resurrected Original Soundtrack is now on Steam, offering all 17 remastered and expanded tracks digitally.

Blizzard’s $10 release lets Diablo II: Resurrected fans buy the full soundtrack separately from the game.

Matt Uelmen’s Diablo II: Resurrected music spans deserts, jungles, mountains, and cities with distinct moods.

The Diablo II: Resurrected soundtrack blends ambient horror, tribal textures, and epic tragedy into every act.

Blizzard Entertainment decided to give Diablo II: Resurrected fans something they could all enjoy, as they have released the full soundtrack on Steam. This isn't some complimentary set of tracks for people who bought the game; this is the entire soundtrack, remastered and expanded upon with the current incarnation of the title, with all 17 tracks available digitally. Probably opne of the most iconic soundtracks for PC gaming, there are people who have made complete tribute items to these songs and more, so getting them digitally on their own is a pretty cool release. We have the liner notes from the company below about the release, as it is available for $10 right now.

Music To Kill Demonic Forces By With The Diablo II: Resurrected Soundtrack

Descend once more into the haunting melodies of a world caught in the eternal struggle between Heaven and Hell with the Diablo II: Resurrected Original Soundtrack. With Diablo II, Matt Uelmen expanded his approach while preserving the core principles of atmosphere and restraint. The sequel introduced a much broader range of environments, from deserts and jungles to icy mountains and corrupted cities. Each region is accompanied by its own distinct musical identity.

Unlike the first game, which maintained a relatively consistent tone, Diablo II's soundtrack adapted to its varied settings. For example, the desert regions featured Middle Eastern-inspired instrumentation, including hand drums and plucked strings, while the jungle areas incorporated tribal rhythms and organic textures. These choices gave each act a unique character while maintaining the overall dark and foreboding mood.

Despite this increased variety, the music remained grounded in ambient design. Melodies were still understated, and many tracks functioned more as evolving soundscapes than traditional compositions. The use of unconventional instruments and sampling added to the sense of otherworldliness. One of the most notable achievements of Diablo II's music was its ability to evoke place. Each region felt distinct not just visually, but sonically. The player could often identify where they are based solely on the music. This level of environmental storytelling was groundbreaking and has influenced countless games since.

The emotional tone also deepens in Diablo II. While the original game focused on claustrophobic horror, the sequel introduces a sense of epic scale and tragic inevitability. The music reflects this shift, balancing intimacy with grandeur while maintaining its signature darkness with Wagnerian-influenced orchestral music.

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