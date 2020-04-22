HBO Upgrades Westworld with Season 4 Renewal

Viewers of HBO's Westworld will have another season to unravel the show's long-running and new mysteries, with the cable network announcing on Wednesday that the critically-acclaimed and award-winning series will be back for a fourth season. Premiering on March 15, the season opener has surpassed nine million viewers across HBO's various platforms. "From the western theme park to the technocratic metropolis of the near future, we've thoroughly enjoyed every twist and turn from the minds of master storytellers Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy. We can't wait to see where their inspired vision takes us next," said HBO Programming President Casey Bloys.

This season has been well-received by viewers and critics alike, with NPR calling it "more entertaining than ever before." With Evan Rachel Wood, Jeffrey Wright, Thandie Newton, Ed Harris, and more joined by newcomers Aaron Paul, Vincent Cassel, Lena Waithe, and Scott Mescudi, the series continues tracking the dawn of artificial consciousness and the evolution of sin in a dark odyssey that begins in a world where every human appetite can be indulged. The current season explores questions about the nature of our reality, free will, and what makes us human. HBO's Westworld was created for television by Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy, who are executive producers alongside Denise Thé, J.J. Abrams, Athena Wickham, Richard J. Lewis, and Ben Stephenson. Kilter Films and Bad Robot Productions produce, in association with Warner Bros. Television and based on the film written by Michael Crichton.

Before the season premiered, viewers were introduced to Incite (a data-collecting company that is clearly looking to achieve god-like status within the Westworld universe) via their "corporate video." In it, it becomes clear that they are more than happy to make our lives "better." From whether to butter your toast to whether the U.S. should nuke another country, Incite believes that the solutions to those problems exist in each and every one of us. We just don't know it yet. Following that, a look at what happens when a god-like system runs headlong into a god-killer. In this case, what results is a "critical event" that has a name: Dolores.