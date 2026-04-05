Posted in: HBO, Max, TV | Tagged: harry potter

HBO's Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone BTS Look Hits Tonight

Tonight, HBO offers a behind-the-scenes look at Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone with Finding Harry: The Craft Behind the Magic.

Article Summary HBO debuts Finding Harry: The Craft Behind the Magic, a behind-the-scenes look at its new Harry Potter series.

The new special reveals how cast and crew bring the Philosopher's Stone to life for a new generation.

Interviews with creatives detail the making of the magical world and finding Harry, Ron, and Hermione.

Special celebrates the epic production, artistry, and craftsmanship powering HBO's Harry Potter adaptation.

Last month, HBO and showrunner/EP Francesca Gardiner & director/EP Mark Mylod offered fans their best look yet at the upcoming Dominic McLaughlin (Harry Potter), Arabella Stanton (Hermione Granger), and Alastair Stout (Ron Weasley)-starring Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone with the release of an official teaser and image gallery, and the announcement that the series was set for a Christmas 2026 debut. Tonight, we're getting a deeper dive into how the first season came together with HBO and HBO Max's Finding Harry: The Craft Behind the Magic, set to premiere in the U.S. at 8 pm ET/PT (and at 8 pm in the U.K.; 3 pm ET/12 pm PT in the U.S. on HBO Max). With that in mind, we have a preview for tonight's special, including a trailer and overview, an updated image gallery, and more.

Here's a look at the official trailer and overview for tonight's behind-the-scenes look, followed by an updated rundown of what we know about the series adaptation so far:

It's been 25 years since audiences first walked the hallowed halls of Hogwarts. Now, this exclusive special offers an inside look at the epic scale and meticulous care behind HBO's new Harry Potter series – told through the lens of the artists, craftspeople, and technicians bringing J.K. Rowling's beloved books to life for a new generation. Featuring interviews with members of the casting, production design, costume design, and creature effects teams, the special chronicles the extensive process behind finding our new Harry, Ron, and Hermione – while celebrating the awe-inspiring commitment to detail and immense talent that has come together to fill out this extraordinary world. With appearances from key cast members including John Lithgow, Janet McTeer, and Paapa Essiedu, and narrated by Nick Frost, "Finding Harry: The Craft Behind the Magic" explores the exciting new era of one of the most enduring stories of our time.

There is nothing special about Harry Potter – at least that's what his Aunt Petunia always says. On his 11th birthday, a letter of admittance to Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry opens up a hidden world for Harry: one of fun, friendship, and magic. But with this new adventure comes great risk as Harry is forced to face a dangerous enemy from his past.

Also joining McLaughlin, Stanton, and Stout are Paapa Essiedu as Prof. Severus Snape John Lithgow as Albus Dumbledore, Janet McTeer as Minerva McGonagall, Nick Frost as Rubeus Hagrid, Luke Thallon as Quirinus Quirrell, Paul Whitehouse as Argus Filch, Katherine Parkinson as Molly Weasley, Lox Pratt as Draco Malfoy, Johnny Flynn as Lucius Malfoy, Leo Earley as Seamus Finnigan, Alessia Leoni as Parvati Patil, Sienna Moosah as Lavender Brown, Bel Powley as Petunia Dursley, Daniel Rigby as Vernon Dursley, and Bertie Carvel as Cornelius Fudge.

In addition, we have Rory Wilmot as Neville Longbottom, Amos Kitson as Dudley Dursley, Louise Brealey as Madam Rolanda Hooch, Anton Lesser as Garrick Ollivander, Tristan Harland as Fred Weasley, Gabriel Harland as George Weasley, Ruari Spooner as Percy Weasley, Gracie Cochrane as Ginny Weasley, Warwick Davis as Professor Filius Flitwick, Elijah Oshin as Dean Thomas, Finn Stephens as Vincent Crabbe, William Nash as Gregory Goyle, Sirine Saba as Professor Pomona Sprout, Richard Durden as Professor Cuthbert Binns, and Bríd Brennan as Madam Poppy Pomfrey.

Gryffindor: Eire Farrell (Katie Bell), Asha Soetan (Angelina Johnson), Orson Matthews (Oliver Wood), Serrana Su-Ling Bliss (Alicia Spinnet), and Ethan Smith (Lee Jordan).

Hufflepuff: India Moon (Hannah Abbott), Jazmyn Lewin (Susan Bones), Cian Eagle-Service (Ernie Macmillan), and James Trevelyan Buckle (Justin Finch-Fletchley).

Ravenclaw: Aaron Zhao (Terry Boot), Eve Walls (Lisa Turpin), Scarlett Archer (Penelope Clearwater), and Anjula Murali (Padma Patil).

Slytherin: Eddison Burch (Miles Bletchley), James Dowell (Lucian Bole), Oliver Croft (Marcus Flint), Dylan Heath (Adrian Pucey), Henry Medhurst (Peregrine Derrick), Cornelius Brandreth (Terence Higgs), Laila Barwick (Pansy Parkinson), and D'angelou Osei-Kissiedu (Graham Montague).

The series is written and executive-produced by showrunner Francesca Gardiner (Succession, His Dark Materials, Killing Eve). Mark Mylod (Succession, Game of Thrones, The Last of Us) will executive produce and direct multiple episodes of the series for HBO in association with Brontë Film and TV and Warner Bros. Television. The series is executive produced by the creator of "Harry Potter," Neil Blair, and Ruth Kenley-Letts of Brontë Film and TV, and David Heyman of Heyday Films.

On the production side, we have a lineup of department heads that includes Adriano Goldman (Director of Photography), Cate Hall (Hair and Makeup Designer), Paul Herbert (Stunt Coordinator), Mark Holt (SFX Supervisor), Mara LePere-Schloop (Production Designer), Naomi Moore (Set Decorator), John Nolan (Creature Effects Design Supervisor), Alexis Wajsbrot (VFX Supervisor), Dom Sidoli (VFX Producer), and Holly Waddington (Costume Designer). Hans Zimmer and Bleeding Fingers are composing the score.

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