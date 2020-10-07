He-Man and the Masters of the Universe Story Editor Offers Update

The last time we checked in on Mattel Television and Netflix's upcoming original CG animation series He-Man and the Masters of the Universe, it was when the series was first announced. Flash ahead ten months and we're getting an update from writer and series story editor Bryan Q Miller (Arrow, Smallville, Sleepy Hollow) on how the scripts are going. Spoiler? Sounds like it's going along very well. Not to be confused with filmmaker Kevin Smith's companion 2D Netflix anime" series Masters of the Universe: Revelation, the new series is part of Mattel's reboot of the franchise that's also expected to include a DC Comics comic book series, a feature film, and reimagining of the 1980's toyline.

Here's a look at Miller's tweets, where he shares some love with the writing team and animation studio House of Cool Inc. after submitting the first draft of the season finale, with a promise that MOTU fans will like what they see ("a lot of love and care is being put into this from top to bottom"). Familiar names include Heath Corson, Amanda Deibert, Keely MacDonald, Pete Binswanger, Lila Scott, Matt Drdek, Julie Benson, and Shawna Benson.

Just turned in my first draft of the season finale of He-Man and the MOTU. Rest assured, a lot of love and care is being put into this from top to bottom. @HouseofCoolInc & CGCG are doing extraordinary work on the production. Though we didn't have a formal writers' room… (1 / 2) pic.twitter.com/n04HX0YDY7 — Bryan Q. Wears a Mask (@bryanQmiller) October 7, 2020

… we never would've made it to the finish line writing w/o the amazing work of @HeathCorson @amandadeibert @KeelyMacDragon @TatoBins @heylilamae Matt Drdek @TheJulieBenson @shawnabenson. I can't wait for you to see what we've cooked up… eventually! Only on @netflix! (2 / 2) pic.twitter.com/ICTudp5G1s — Bryan Q. Wears a Mask (@bryanQmiller) October 7, 2020

On the planet of Eternia, a young lost prince discovers the powers of Grayskull and transforms into He-Man, Master of the Universe! The classic battle between He-Man and evil Skeletor rages to new heights as both hero and villain forge new and mighty teams. A new generation of heroes fighting for the fate of us all. In the end, who will become Master of the Universe?

So who should fans expect to see? Considering Extendar, Man-At-Arms, Gwilor, Battle Cat, and Roboto were the names dropped in the press release, it's a pretty good sign some more fan favorites are still to come. He-Man and the Masters of the Universe is produced by Mattel Television with Adam Bonnett (Descendants), Christopher Keenan (Justice League, Batman Beyond), and Rob David (Masters of the Universe: Revelation, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles) serving as executive producers. Jeff Matsuda (The Batman, TMNT) and Susan Corbin (Voltron) will also produce. Miller serves as story editor on the series, with David developing the series for television. Animation services are being provided by House of Cool and CGCG (Trollhunters).

"Masters of the Universe is one of the most iconic global franchises of all time, with a 30-year history and a passionate fan base," Soulie said. "The entire team at Mattel is excited to introduce the world of He-Man to a new generation and, together with the talented team at Netflix, to reimagine the classic characters in a way that appeals to kids and families today, while also resonating with the fans who grew up with them," said Fred Soulie, Senior VP of Content Distribution and Business Development, Mattel, in a statement at the time the series was first announced.