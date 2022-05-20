Heartstopper Will Keep Beating for 2 More Seasons, Netflix Confirms

Netflix is making a whole lot of Heartstopper fans very happy this morning, hitting social media with the news that the Kit Connor (Nick) & Joe Locke (Charlie)-starring streaming series has been renewed for not one but two seasons. That's right, in a rare move that offers proof of just how impactful the romantic coming-of-age drama has been during the brief time it's been streaming, viewers can look forward to future behind-the-scenes fun for Season 2 and Season 3. Developed & produced out of the UK and based on Alice Oseman's webcomic and graphic novel series of the same name, the two new seasons will see Oseman return as writer and creator. The series also stars William Gao, Yasmin Finney, Corinna Brown, Kizzy Edgell, Tobie Donovan, Jenny Walser, Sebastian Croft, Cormac Hyde-Corrin, Rhea Norwood, Fisayo Akinade, and Chetna Pandya. Stephen Fry serves as the voice of Headmaster Barnes, the Headteacher of Truham Grammar School. Olivia Colman appeared as Sarah Nelson, Nick's mother.

Speaking with Variety earlier this month, Connor explained why the show was so important to him. "To have a show where you see queer people being happy and being together and united as a group, I think there's something really beautiful about that," he shared. "I think that shows like 'Euphoria' that are very queer are still very much sort of adult in many ways because they are very dark and gritty. I think it's really important to have a show that is just portraying queer love and queer beauty." And Locke knows who he would like to see appear during the second season."Jennifer Coolidge should play my grandmother," he revealed. "That would be so cool. I love her. She's amazing. I also want a scene with Nick's mom so I can work with Olivia Colman."

Boy meets boy. Boys become friends. Boys fall in love. When gentle Charlie and rugby-loving Nick meet at secondary school, they quickly discover that their unlikely friendship is blossoming into an unexpected romance. Charlie, Nick and their circle of friends must navigate the ever-relatable journey of self discovery and acceptance, supporting each other as they learn to find their most authentic selves.