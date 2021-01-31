Heels Announces CM Punk Signing; Joins Stephen Amell, STARZ Series

While speculation may still be simmering about a surprise appearance at this year's WWE Royal Rumble, there is one place we can definitely confirm that professional wrestler/actor CM Punk will be at: on the set of STARZ's Stephen Amell (Arrow) and Alexander Ludwig (Vikings)-starring Heels. On Sunday, Amell took to social media to welcome Punk to the drama set the world of independent wrestling- specifically, to the Duffy Wrestling League (DWL). Whether Punk's role will be in front of the camera, behind the scenes, or both remains to be seen. On Friday, Amell tweeted "Getting in the squared circle with a living legend tomorrow [Saturday]"- now we have our answer.

Here's a look at Amell's announcement posts.

Please welcome @CMPunk to @HeelsSTARZ — He was a little rusty in the ring yesterday, but I assured him it was just like riding a bike. pic.twitter.com/EyoxizTKyQ — Stephen Amell (@StephenAmell) January 31, 2021

In Heels, the focus is on the men and women who chase their dreams in the world of small-town pro wrestling. Set in a close-knit Georgia community, it follows a family-owned wrestling promotion as two brothers and rivals — Jack Spade (Amell) and Ace Spade (Ludwig) — war over their late father's legacy. In the ring, somebody must play the good guy and somebody must play their nemesis, the heel. But in the real world, those characters can be hard to live up to — or hard to leave behind.

In the ring, Amell's Jack Spade is the charismatic villain, or heel, of the Duffy Wrestling League (DWL). In the real world, he's its hard-working owner, a husband, and father trying to make ends meet while fighting to realize his impossible dreams. He has the mind of an artist in the body of a warrior, and a Steve Jobs-ian need for perfection — and for control. He says he'll do whatever it takes to build the DWL into an empire. Will he go so far as to risk his marriage – or his relationship with his brother, Ace?

Ludwig's Ace Spade is the beloved hero and star of the DWL. Things are more difficult in the real world, where he struggles to reconcile his town idol status with his insecurities and demons. He's brash, cocky, and self-destructive — yet so damn charming and good-looking that you can almost forgive him. If he can keep it together, he'll have a ticket out of Duffy and to the big time. But that's a big if…

Written by Michael Waldron (Loki), directed by Peter Segal (Shameless), and with Mike O'Malley serving as showrunner, the series also stars Chris Bauer (For All Mankind), Kelli Berglund (Animal Kingdom), Broadway actress/musician Alison Luff, Allen Maldonado (The Last O.G.), James Harrison (S.W.A.T.), Mary McCormack (The Kids Are Alright), David James Elliott (JAG), and Joel Murray (Mad Men). Waldron and O'Malley are also set to executive produce, alongside LBI Entertainment's Julie Yorn, Chris Donnelly, and Patrick Walmsley. STARZ and Lionsgate TV produce.