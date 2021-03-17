Heels Preview: When Mary McCormack's Willie Speaks, Jack & Ace Listen

The last time we checked in on STARZ's Heels, we were getting our first look at Stephen Amell (Arrow) and Alexander Ludwig's (Vikings) Jack and Ace Spade- and now it's time to look at the rest of the DWL wrestling family. First up, we have our first look at Mary McCormack's (The Kids Are Alright) Willie- the business partner of Jack Spade (Amell) and logistical brains behind the local wrestling organization who came up in the glory days as former-wrestler-turned scout Wild Bill's (Chris Bauer) valet but grew tired of babysitting and left him just as his career took off. His return to the local circuit complicates her life, as does the reflection of her younger self that she sees in Crystal (Kelli Berglund), a current, 20-year-old wrestler's valet. To say she's no-nonsense would be an understatement- and as you're about to see in the following preview image when Willie tells you to do something? You listen- and you do it.

In Heels, the focus is on the men and women who chase their dreams in the world of small-town pro wrestling. Set in a close-knit Georgia community, it follows a family-owned wrestling promotion as two brothers and rivals — Jack Spade (Amell) and Ace Spade (Ludwig) — war over their late father's legacy. In the ring, somebody must play the good guy and somebody must play their nemesis, the heel. But in the real world, those characters can be hard to live up to — or hard to leave behind.

In the ring, Amell's Jack Spade is the charismatic villain, or heel, of the Duffy Wrestling League (DWL). In the real world, he's its hard-working owner, a husband, and father trying to make ends meet while fighting to realize his impossible dreams. He has the mind of an artist in the body of a warrior, and a Steve Jobs-ian need for perfection — and for control. He says he'll do whatever it takes to build the DWL into an empire. Will he go so far as to risk his marriage – or his relationship with his brother, Ace?

Ludwig's Ace Spade is the beloved hero and star of the DWL. Things are more difficult in the real world, where he struggles to reconcile his town idol status with his insecurities and demons. He's brash, cocky, and self-destructive — yet so damn charming and good-looking that you can almost forgive him. If he can keep it together, he'll have a ticket out of Duffy and to the big time. But that's a big if…

Written by Michael Waldron (Loki), directed by Peter Segal (Shameless), and with Mike O'Malley serving as showrunner, the series also stars Chris Bauer (For All Mankind), Kelli Berglund (Animal Kingdom), Broadway actress/musician Alison Luff, Allen Maldonado (The Last O.G.), James Harrison (S.W.A.T.), Mary McCormack (The Kids Are Alright), David James Elliott (JAG), and Joel Murray (Mad Men). Waldron and O'Malley are also set to executive produce, alongside LBI Entertainment's Julie Yorn, Chris Donnelly, and Patrick Walmsley. STARZ and Lionsgate TV produce.