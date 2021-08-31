Heels: Stephen Amell on Airline Incident: "I Was an A**hole in Public"

Back in June of this year, news broke that something happened that required Heels & Arrow star Stephen Amell to leave a flight he was on with his wife Cassandra Jean. Except what exactly happened wasn't so clear. According to some reports, Amell was "forcibly removed" from a Delta flight after "allegedly screaming at his wife in front of a plane full of passengers." Sources to the reporting allege that Amell "appeared intoxicated" and refused a flight attendant's request to lower his voice- eventually requiring "an air marshal and 3 other attendants had to give him the heave-ho" from the flight that he and Jean were taking back from the ATX TV Festival. A representative for Delta confirmed that the flight was delayed due to an "unruly passenger" but would not offer details.

For his part, Amell responded by downplaying the incident and pushing back on reports he was "forcibly removed"- though he does admit "I let my emotions get the better of me" before looking to put an end to the matter. "My wife and I got into an argument Monday afternoon on a Delta flight from Austin to LA. I was asked to lower my voice and I did. Approximately 10 minutes later I was asked to leave the flight. And I did so immediately. I was not forcibly removed," Amell responded via Twitter to the initial reporting. "I rebooked myself on a Southwest flight 2 hours later and traveled home without any further issue. I let my emotions get the better of me, end of story. Must be a slow news cycle," the Heels star continued in a follow-up tweet.

Flashing ahead a little more than two months later, Amell took some time out of his interview with Michael Rosenbaum for Rosenbaum's Inside of You podcast to offer his perspective on what went down. Here's a look at some of the highlights:

Amell Admits He Had "Too Many Drinks" & "Wanted to be Loud and Upset": "I had too many drinks, and I had too many drinks in a public place. And I got on a plane. I was pissed off about something else that had nothing to do with Cass, my wife, and I picked a fight. Just picked a fight because I wanted to be loud and upset." Later in the interview, Amell offers a line that puts the blame solely at his feet: "I went the better part of 10 years without being an asshole in public. I was an asshole in public."

Amell Doesn't Remember Why Things Escalated: "Honestly, I can't even remember what I was upset about which was indicative of two things: handle your liquor. I had too many drinks, right? And B, it clearly wasn't important. I was just upset and wanted to be upset and sure enough after [Cass] said this, a guy came by and said, 'Sir, you have to keep your voice down, please.'"

Amell's Realization of How Wrong It Could've Gone Isn't Lost on Him: Amell claims in the interview that even though he had quieted down, "I made somebody uncomfortable, and someone had said something." That would lead to Amell being asked to leave the plane, and though Amell says he didn't resist it was the possibility of what could've happened that haunts him. "I was upset and it would have been very easy when the gentleman came up and said, 'You collect your things. Let's talk at the top of the entranceway,' And I said to him, 'Please do not make me get off this plane.' I was focusing. I'm staring out the window. I wasn't gonna say a word for the next two and a half hours. And he said, 'We'll collect your things. We'll talk about at the top of the entranceway. And I went 'OK.' But what if I just casually, flippantly, not being in sound mind and body, offer like a quick passive fuck off — and all of a sudden I'm in these bracelets? I mean, maybe I destroyed my entire life, my entire career? So, I think, ultimately, very ashamed of it, trying to make amends for it, specifically with my wife."

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Heels' STEPHEN AMELL Setting the Record Straight (2021) Inside of You Michael Rosenbaum #insideofyou (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hqQcWvJ8_a8)