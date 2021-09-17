Heels Triple Threat: First 3 STARZ Eps Now Available to Stream Free

Promises were made and promises were kept, with Stephen Amell proving good on his word that the first three episodes of STARZ's Amell (Jack Spade) & Alexander Ludwig (Ace Spade)-starring Heels would be made available for free beginning today. Amell took to Instagram to give fans a heads-up that he had a "very, very cool 'Heels' announcement" to make, and while it wasn't the Season 2 renewal news we were hoping for (not yet)? It's a great way to make the case for the series getting a second season in the ring (and a great way to get some viewers who might be feeling a bit standoffish a cost-free chance to check it out).

Here's a look at the first three full episodes of STARZ's Heels ("Kayfabe," "Dusty Finish" & "Cheap Heat"), which are also available on Facebook and the STARZ app. In addition, you can also check them out on Amazon, Apple, Att, Century Link, Charter, Comcast, Cox, Dish, Dtv, Google, Roku, Sling, Verizon, and Vubiquity. Following that, we have a look ahead to this weekend's episode "House Show":

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Heels Free Full Episode 1 | 'Kayfabe' | Season 1 (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=davfQXTgwro)

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Heels Free Full Episode 2 | 'Dusty Finish' | Season 1 (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=i2f8boaxM98)

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Heels Free Full Episode 3 | 'Cheap Heat' | Season 1 (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9dnJT0H1rq4&t=14s)

As for what's still ahead for this weekend, S01E06 "House Show" finds Jack looking to juggle DWL and family business at the same time, all while the fair inches closer and closer:

Heels Season 1 Episode 6 "House Show": It's the day of Big Jim's baby's baptism and a new beginning for everyone in Duffy. Meanwhile, Jack's running around town prepping and promoting the upcoming match at the fair, but also trying to make the time for those in his life who deserve it most.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: This Season on Heels | STARZ (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uOhm7Fo23Jk)

In Heels, the focus is on the men and women who chase their dreams in the world of small-town pro wrestling. Set in a close-knit Georgia community, it follows a family-owned wrestling promotion as two brothers and rivals — Jack Spade (Amell) and Ace Spade (Ludwig) — war over their late father's legacy. In the ring, somebody must play the good guy and somebody must play their nemesis, the heel. But in the real world, those characters can be hard to live up to — or hard to leave behind.

In the ring, Amell's Jack Spade is the charismatic villain, or heel, of the Duffy Wrestling League (DWL). In the real world, he's its hard-working owner, a husband, and father trying to make ends meet while fighting to realize his impossible dreams. He has the mind of an artist in the body of a warrior, and a Steve Jobs-ian need for perfection — and for control. He says he'll do whatever it takes to build the DWL into an empire. Will he go so far as to risk his marriage – or his relationship with his brother, Ace?

Ludwig's Ace Spade is the beloved hero and star of the DWL. Things are more difficult in the real world, where he struggles to reconcile his town idol status with his insecurities and demons. He's brash, cocky, and self-destructive — yet so damn charming and good-looking that you can almost forgive him. If he can keep it together, he'll have a ticket out of Duffy and to the big time. But that's a big if…

Written by Michael Waldron (Loki), directed by Peter Segal (Shameless), and with Mike O'Malley serving as showrunner, Heels stars Stephen Amell as Jack Spade, Alexander Ludwig as Ace Spade, Mary McCormack (The Kids Are Alright) as Willie, Chris Bauer (For All Mankind) as Wild Bill Hancock, Kelli Berglund (Animal Kingdom) as Crystal Tyler, Alison Luff (New Amsterdam) as Staci Spade, Allen Maldonado (The Last O.G.) as Rooster Robbins, James Harrison (NFL star) as Apocalypse, Trey Tucker (What Lies Below) as Bobby Pin, Robby Ramos (Snowfall) as Diego, Alice Barrett as Carol Spade, series showrunner Mike O'Malley as Charlie Gully, Duke Davis Roberts as Big Jim Kitchen, CM Punk as Ricky Rabies, and Bonnie Somerville (Blue Bloods) as Vicky Rabies. Waldron and O'Malley are also set to executive produce, alongside LBI Entertainment's Julie Yorn, Chris Donnelly, and Patrick Walmsley. STARZ and Lionsgate TV produce.