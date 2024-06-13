Posted in: Adult Swim, Max, Preview, TV | Tagged: Adult Swim, genndy tartakovsky, preview, primal, unicorn: warriors eternal

Heist Safari: Genndy Tartakovsky Developing Animated Heist Series

Emmy Award winner Genndy Tartakovsky (Samurai Jack, Primal) announced he's developing an animated comedy-heist series titled Heist Safari.

Earlier today, we had some great news to share regarding Michael Cusack and Zach Hadel's Smiling Friends and two new series that were on their way to Adult Swim (more on that below) – but that was far from all. Emmy Award winner Genndy Tartakovsky (Samurai Jack, Primal, Unicorn: Warriors Eternal) announced work on Heist Safari, with Tartakovsky adding that the 10-episode comedy-robbery series will have a musical vibe to it. So what can viewers expect? A story about three brother frogs – neurotic Issac, control freak James, neurotic Issac, and delusional little George, whose belief in his brilliance doesn't quite match up with the reality of the situation. Reunited at their father's funeral, the brothers are hit with a major condition that their late father put on his will – if they want their inheritance, they're going to have to work together to steal what's inside a bank's Vault #88.

Standing in their way – aside from the police/wildebeests? The side deals that each brother cut to get some help – with a Japanese yakuza tiger, a Russian mafia hippo, and an Italian gorilla mobster looking for the frogs to pay up. "This whole show came to me because of how quick media is getting. We're all flicking through entertainment this quickly. And so asked myself: How can I do a show that's fast and intense but is going to trap you so that you can't click past it," Tartakovsky explained, noting that each episode will done as just a single shot, the overall story itself not being told in chronological, and the series will have an EDM score.

When we first heard that Cusack and Hadel's Smiling Friends was being entered into competition during the animation festival and that the show's creators would be attending as part of Adult Swim's overall presentation, we hoped to hear about the future of the hit "animated+" series – and we weren't disappointed, with Adult Swim confirming a third season for the hit animated series.

But that's not all, because Adult Swim will also officially announce two new series. Emmy-winning writer and executive producer Adele "Supreme" Williams's (My Dad the Bounty Hunter) Oh My God, Yes! A Series of Extremely Relatable Circumstances is inspired by Williams's novel and spotlights three best friends in Los Angeles who collectively navigate the worlds of sex, dating, and womanhood in the year 2102. Produced for Adult Swim by Six Point Harness, the series will be executive-produced by Dominique Braud. A pilot for the series originally aired last year on the late-night programming block – and you can check it out for yourselves in the video above. Joe Cappa's (Ghost Dogs) Ha Ha You Clowns spotlights three jacked, surprisingly kindhearted brothers who are accompanied by their loving and similarly swole father as they engage in a series of adventures to bond after their mother's passing.

