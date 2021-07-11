Hell's Kitchen Season 20 E07 Preview: Chef Gordon Ramsay's S20 First

After last week's round saw Lexington, Kentucky, Sous-chef Payton Cooper booted from the competition over poor performance and inconsistency (Chef Gordon Ramsay: "Payton struggled on the Blue Team and the Red Team. One thing's for sure, I don't want him on my team"), this week's edition of FOX's Hell's Kitchen Season 20 finds the Young Guns teams going head-to-head and one-on-one in an international cuisine challenge. Oh, and one more thing before you get to the preview images, episode overview, and promo for "If You Can't Stand the Heat…"? his week represents a season first when Chef Ramsay boots a chef out of the kitchen:

Hell's Kitchen Season 20, Episode 7 "If You Can't Stand the Heat…": The chefs go head-to-head in today's challenge, each cooking up a different international cuisine against a chef from the opposing team. Later during dinner service, Chef Ramsay kicks a chef out of the kitchen for the first time this season.

HELL'S KITCHEN returns for its landmark 20th season HELL'S KITCHEN: YOUNG GUNS, as Chef Gordon Ramsay is back in Las Vegas, home to five of Ramsay's restaurants, including the world's first Gordon Ramsay HELL'S KITCHEN restaurant at Caesars Palace. For the first time ever, 18 aspiring chefs from across the country and all aged 23 years old or younger at the start of the competition will challenge Lady Luck in the hopes of winning big. Each week, the competition will get more intense, as these "Young Guns" are put through rigorous culinary challenges – reaping high stakes rewards and punishments, all with a Sin City flare. But only those who possess the right combination of ingredients will continue in the competition until one is named the winner. At stake is a life-changing grand prize, including a Head Chef position at Gordon Ramsay Steak at Paris Las Vegas and the title of HELL'S KITCHEN winner.

FOX's Hell's Kitchen: Young Guns is produced by ITV Entertainment in association with A. Smith & Co. Productions. Ramsay, Arthur Smith, Kent Weed, Kenny Rosen, and Bernie Schaeffer serve as executive producers.

