Hell's Paradise English Dub Debuts Saturday April 14th on Crunchyroll The English dub of the Hell's Paradise anime series premieres on Crunchyroll on Saturday, April 15th - with episodes dropping weekly.

Hell's Paradise, one of the most anticipated new titles of the spring anime season, will see the anime's English dub premiere exclusively and launch episodes weekly on Crunchyroll starting Saturday, April 15 at 1:30 PM PDT. In Hell's Paradise, ninja Gabimaru reigns as the strongest and most ruthless assassin in his village. But now he finds himself on death row—with only one way out: retrieve the Elixir of Life from a sinister island. Longing for freedom, he accepts the challenge. But with fellow convicts vying for the same prize and demonic beasts lurking, how will Gabimaru and his handler, the executioner Yamada Asaemon Sagiri, survive this harrowing quest?

Adapted from the acclaimed manga created by Yuji Kaku, Hell's Paradise is directed by Kaori Makita, who is best known as the director for Attack on Titan Final Season episodes 60 and 69. Additional Hell's Paradise credits include series composition by Akira Kindaichi, character design by Kouji Hisaki, and music composed by Yoshiaki Dewa.

With ADR direction by Mike McFarland (Chainsaw Man, Attack on Titan; Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood), the Hell's Paradise English dub voice actors will include the following:

Alejandro Saab (VINLAND SAGA; Horimiya) as the English voice of Gabimaru

(VINLAND SAGA; Horimiya) as the English voice of Gabimaru Marisa Duran (Horimiya) as the English voice of Yamada Asaemon Sagiri

Nazeeh Tarsha (The Greatest Demon Lord Is Reborn as a Typical Nobody) as the English voice of Aza Chobe

(The Greatest Demon Lord Is Reborn as a Typical Nobody) as the English voice of Aza Chobe Matt Shipman ( STONE; Attack on Titan) as the English voice of Yamada Asaemon Toma

Jill Harris (Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch from Mercury; Black Clover) as the English voice of Yuzuriha

(Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch from Mercury; Black Clover) as the English voice of Yuzuriha Ben Balmaceda (VINLAND SAGA) as the English voice of Yamada Asaemon Tenza

(VINLAND SAGA) as the English voice of Yamada Asaemon Tenza Cassie Ewulu (Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch from Mercury) as the English voice of Nurugai

(Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch from Mercury) as the English voice of Nurugai Jordan Dash Cruz (Shadows House) as the English voice of Yamada Asaemon Senta

Reagan Murdock (Chainsaw Man) as the English voice of Yamada Asaemon Shion

More cast members for the English dub will join at a later date. Hell's Paradise will also be dubbed in German, French, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, Castilian Spanish, and Italian, with dates and cast for those to be revealed soon.

Additional English dub ADR staff includes:

ADR Engineer : Victor Acosta

: Victor Acosta ADR Script Writer: Katelyn Barr

Crunchyroll began its exclusive simulcast of Hell's Paradise from Japan on April 1 and airs new episodes in Japanese with subtitles every Saturday at 8:30 AM PDT.