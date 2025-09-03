Posted in: Amazon Studios, TV, YouTube | Tagged: hazbin hotel, helluva boss

Helluva Boss Seasons 1 & 2, "Mission: Zero" Get Prime Video Trailer

Arriving September 10th, Prime Video released a trailer for Vivienne Medrano's Helluva Boss Seasons 1 & 2 and new episode "Mission: Zero."

Article Summary Helluva Boss Seasons 1 & 2 arrive uncensored on Prime Video September 10, with subtitles and dubbing options.

Includes the exclusive new episode "Mission: Zero" following the I.M.P’s very first assassination job.

The Prime Video trailer teases series highlights and scenes from upcoming episodes for new and old fans alike.

"Mission: Zero" drops on YouTube 45 days after Prime Video, expanding Helluva Boss to a wider audience.

The word came down over the summer during San Diego Comic-Con that the first two seasons of Vivienne Medrano's Helluva Boss (previously released on YouTube) would be hitting Amazon's Prime Video on September 10th. We're talking about the first time that the series will be fully uncensored and subtitled/dubbed in multiple languages. But that wasn't all, because the first two seasons are being accompanied by a brand-new special episode that will also drop that same day. In "Mission: Zero," we follow the I.M.P. (Immediate Murder Professionals) as they plan their very first assassination (with the new episode hitting YouTube 45 days after premiering on the streaming service). To make it all really official, Prime Video has released an official trailer (waiting for you above) to spotlight some great moments from the first two seasons for those just discovering the animated series (and possibly tease a bit of the new stuff coming your way).

Set in Hell, Helluva Boss follows the I.M.P. (Immediate Murder Professionals), a small and chaotic assassination business. At the center of the chaos is the eccentric Hell-born imp Blitzo (the "o" is silent) and his complicated situationship with demon prince Stolas. The I.M.P. employs Moxxie (a by-the-books marksman), Millie (a fiery and skilled assassin), and Loona (their snarky, hellhound receptionist). Alongside his ragtag crew, Blitzo takes on contracts to kill targets in the human world. Balancing work with their personal lives, the team constantly finds themselves in absurd, violent, and darkly comedic situations.

Created by Vivienne Medrano, who executive-produces alongside Tom Murray, the animated series stars Brandon Rogers (Class Acts), Richard Horvitz (Invader Zim), Vivian Williams (Grey's Anatomy), Erica Lindbeck (ThunderCats Roar), and Bryce Pinkham (Mercy Street). The series also features Alex Brightman (Hazbin Hotel), James Monroe Iglehart (Superkitties), Cristina Vee (Sailor Moon), Georgie Leahy (Normal British Series), Rochelle Diamante, and Morgana Ignis (Class Acts).

