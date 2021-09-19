Here's the Current Full Card for AEW Dynamite and Rampage Grand Slam

AEW has a big week ahead, with their largest crowd ever at Arthur Ashe Stadium for AEW Grand Slam. The four-hour event will be split between a live episode of AEW Dynamite and a taped episode of AEW Rampage, with Rampage running for two hours on Friday instead of the usual one. The lineup of matches would easily fill a PPV card, but it will all air on free TV instead. Here's the lineup AEW has announced so far.

AEW Dynamite Grand Slam

The card for Dynamite next week is the stronger of the two, mostly because it features Bryan Danielson's first-ever AEW Match. Danielson will take on AEW World Champion Kenny Omega. AEW Women's World Champion Dr. Britt Baker DMD will defend her AEW Women's World Championship against Ruby Soho at the show. Cody Rhodes looks to get his hands on Malakai Black in a grudge match following Black's tormenting of the Nightmare Family. Speaking of grudge matches, MJF has had a lot of mean things to say about the family of Brian Pillman Jr., and Pillman will seek revenge on MJF on Dynamite. Sting and Darby Allin will team up to take on FTR in tag team action. And CM Punk will give an interview about his match on Rampage later in the week.















AEW Rampage Grand Slam

AEW Rampage Grand Slam may not feature the draw of Bryan Danielson's first match outside of WWE in over a decade, but it still has a stacked card with lots of crowd-pleasing matches. In his first TV match since returning to wrestling, CM Punk will take on Team Taz's Powerhouse Hobbs. Eddie Kingston and Jon Moxley will team up to face a pissed off Minoru Suzuki and Lance Archer in a sure-to-be-bloody Lights Out match. AEW World Tag Team Champions The Lucha Brothers will team with Santana and Ortiz to face the Hardy Family Office. Anna Jay will take on Penelope Ford. Adam Cole and the Young Bucks will face Impact World Champion Christian Cage and Jurassic Express. And Chris Jericho and Jake Hager will take on The Men of the Year in an attempt to shut up manager Dan Lambert of American Top Team.















Start Time and How to Watch

AEW Dynamite will air at 8PM Eastern time on Wednesday on TNT. AEW Rampage will air at 10PM on Friday, and as previously noted, will air for an extra hour this week. If you're outside the United States, or if you have a VPN and enjoy watching commercial-free, both shows can be watched with an AEW Plus subscription on Fite TV. If you're looking for last-minute tickets to attend the show live, a few remain here.