Here's the Updated Card for AEW Revolution on March 7th

Following last night's episode of AEW Dynamite, we have a clearer picture than ever of what to expect at the upcoming AEW Revolution PPV. The PPV card consists of 8 matches so far, though we have yet to learn all of the competitors involved in three of them. In the gallery below, check out the updated card for Revolution, taking place March 7th.
Lance Archer joins Penta El Zero M, Scorpio Sky, and Cody Rhodes in the Face of the Revolution Ladder Match, with the winner getting a shot at the TNT Championship held by Darby Allin.
AEW tag teams with nothing better to do will compete in a Casino Tag Team Royale for a shot at the AEW Tag Team Championships.
Matt Hardy takes on Hangman Page in a Big Money Match, with the winner taking the loser's earnings, at Revolution.
Miro and Kip Sabian face Orange Cassidy and Chuck Taylor in a good old fashioned tag team match. No crazy stipulations. Just wrestling.
Sting returns to the ring at Revolution to team with Darby Allin against Team Taz's Brian Cage and Ricky Starks.
The Young Bucks will defend the AEW Tag Team Championships against Chris Jericho and MJF at Revolution.
Hikaru Shida will defend the AEW Women's Championship against the winner of the Women's World Championship Eliminator Tournament at Revolution.
In the main event of Revolution, Jon Moxley will challenge Kenny Omega for the AEW Championship in an exploding barbed wire death match.
Revolution will take place on Sunday, March 7th, at 8PM ET on PPV, B/R Live, and Fite TV (depending on your region). But before that, AEW Dynamite takes a stop at the Crossroads on March 3rd. That show features Dark Orders 10 taking on Max Castor. The rest of the Dark Order will team up to face Matt Hardy, Private Party, and the Hybrid2. Tully Blanchard returns to the ring to join FTR in taking on Jurassic Express. Chris Jericho and MJF hold a press conference. Paul Wight speaks for the first time since joining AEW. And Shaq and Jade Cargill step in the ring with Cody Rhodes and Red Velvet. AEW Dynamite can be seen on TNT at 8PM on Wednesday nights, or on the Fite TV app for international viewers.
