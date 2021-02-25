Here's the Updated Card for AEW Revolution on March 7th

Following last night's episode of AEW Dynamite, we have a clearer picture than ever of what to expect at the upcoming AEW Revolution PPV. The PPV card consists of 8 matches so far, though we have yet to learn all of the competitors involved in three of them. In the gallery below, check out the updated card for Revolution, taking place March 7th.

Revolution will take place on Sunday, March 7th, at 8PM ET on PPV, B/R Live, and Fite TV (depending on your region). But before that, AEW Dynamite takes a stop at the Crossroads on March 3rd. That show features Dark Orders 10 taking on Max Castor. The rest of the Dark Order will team up to face Matt Hardy, Private Party, and the Hybrid2. Tully Blanchard returns to the ring to join FTR in taking on Jurassic Express. Chris Jericho and MJF hold a press conference. Paul Wight speaks for the first time since joining AEW. And Shaq and Jade Cargill step in the ring with Cody Rhodes and Red Velvet. AEW Dynamite can be seen on TNT at 8PM on Wednesday nights, or on the Fite TV app for international viewers.