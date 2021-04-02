Here's the WrestleMania Week Program Schedule for Peacock

Peacock has unveiled the full programming schedule for WrestleMania week, a massive chunk of wrestling programming that will include two nights of live WrestleMania, an NXT Takeover, the Hall of Fame, various documentaries and talk shows, and even a WWE/AEW crossover with Chris Jericho joining the Broken Skull Sessions podcast.

Check out the schedule of programming on Peacock below:

MONDAY, APRIL 5

The Best of WWE: Best of WrestleMania in the 1990s

Raw Talk – Streaming LIVE at 11 p.m. ET

TUESDAY, APRIL 6

Prime Target: Cole vs. O'Reilly

Making WWE: Jason Robinson

The Best of WWE: Best of WrestleMania in the 2000s

WWE Hall of Fame 2020 and 2021 Induction Ceremonies – Streaming LIVE at 8 p.m. ET

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 7

The Best of WWE: Best of WrestleMania in the 2010s

WWE's The Bump – Streaming LIVE at 10 a.m. ET.

Special Presentation: NXT TakeOver Night 1 Pre-Show– Streaming LIVE at 7 p.m. ET

Special Presentation: NXT TakeOver Night 1– Streaming LIVE at 8 p.m. ET

THURSDAY, APRIL 8

WWE NXT UK Prelude

This Week in WWE

Special Presentation: NXT TakeOver Night 2 Pre-Show– Streaming LIVE at 7 p.m. ET

Special Presentation: NXT TakeOver Night 2– Streaming LIVE at 8 p.m. ET

FRIDAY, APRIL 9

The Best of WWE: Best of WrestleMania Main Events

205 Live – Streaming LIVE at 10 p.m. ET

SATURDAY, APRIL 10

EVOLVE 8

ICW Fight Club 167

wXw We Love Wrestling #6

PROGRESS Chapter 108

Talking Smack

WWE Chronicle: Edge

WWE's The Bump – Streaming LIVE at 1 p.m. ET.

WrestleMania Kickoff Night 1 – Streaming LIVE at 7 p.m. ET

WrestleMania Night 1 – Streaming LIVE at 8 p.m. ET

WrestleMania Night 1 Watch Along – Streaming LIVE at 8 p.m. ET

SUNDAY, APRIL 11

Steve Austin's Broken Skull Sessions

WWE's The Bump – Streaming LIVE at 1 p.m. ET

WrestleMania Kickoff Night 2 – Streaming LIVE at 7 p.m. ET

WrestleMania Night 2 – Streaming LIVE at 8 p.m. ET

WrestleMania Night 2 Watch Along – Streaming LIVE at 8 p.m. ET