Here's the WrestleMania Week Program Schedule for Peacock

Peacock has unveiled the full programming schedule for WrestleMania week, a massive chunk of wrestling programming that will include two nights of live WrestleMania, an NXT Takeover, the Hall of Fame, various documentaries and talk shows, and even a WWE/AEW crossover with Chris Jericho joining the Broken Skull Sessions podcast.
Check out the schedule of programming on Peacock below:
MONDAY, APRIL 5
The Best of WWE: Best of WrestleMania in the 1990s
Raw Talk – Streaming LIVE at 11 p.m. ET
TUESDAY, APRIL 6
Prime Target: Cole vs. O'Reilly
Making WWE: Jason Robinson
The Best of WWE: Best of WrestleMania in the 2000s
WWE Hall of Fame 2020 and 2021 Induction Ceremonies – Streaming LIVE at 8 p.m. ET
WEDNESDAY, APRIL 7
The Best of WWE: Best of WrestleMania in the 2010s
WWE's The Bump – Streaming LIVE at 10 a.m. ET.
Special Presentation: NXT TakeOver Night 1 Pre-Show– Streaming LIVE at 7 p.m. ET
Special Presentation: NXT TakeOver Night 1– Streaming LIVE at 8 p.m. ET
THURSDAY, APRIL 8
WWE NXT UK Prelude
This Week in WWE
Special Presentation: NXT TakeOver Night 2 Pre-Show– Streaming LIVE at 7 p.m. ET
Special Presentation: NXT TakeOver Night 2– Streaming LIVE at 8 p.m. ET
FRIDAY, APRIL 9
The Best of WWE: Best of WrestleMania Main Events
205 Live – Streaming LIVE at 10 p.m. ET
SATURDAY, APRIL 10
EVOLVE 8
ICW Fight Club 167
wXw We Love Wrestling #6
PROGRESS Chapter 108
Talking Smack
WWE Chronicle: Edge
WWE's The Bump – Streaming LIVE at 1 p.m. ET.
WrestleMania Kickoff Night 1 – Streaming LIVE at 7 p.m. ET
WrestleMania Night 1 – Streaming LIVE at 8 p.m. ET
WrestleMania Night 1 Watch Along – Streaming LIVE at 8 p.m. ET
SUNDAY, APRIL 11
Steve Austin's Broken Skull Sessions
WWE's The Bump – Streaming LIVE at 1 p.m. ET
WrestleMania Kickoff Night 2 – Streaming LIVE at 7 p.m. ET
WrestleMania Night 2 – Streaming LIVE at 8 p.m. ET
WrestleMania Night 2 Watch Along – Streaming LIVE at 8 p.m. ET