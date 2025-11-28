Posted in: Hulu, TV | Tagged: High Fidelity

High Fidelity: Kravitz, Randolph Still Interested in Series Return

High Fidelity star Da'Vine Joy Randolph (Eternity) shares how she and Zoë Kravitz still discuss finding a way to bring the series back.

High Fidelity's cancellation surprised fans and critics, with many believing the show ended too soon.

Randolph notes reviving the series is tricky, aiming to recapture its unique magic without forcing it.

Season 2 would have reportedly focused on Cherise's past heartbreaks, expanding her role in the story.

In terms of streaming series that deserved to be more than a "one-and-done," Zoë Kravitz's (Big Little Lies) take on High Fidelity would need to be at the top of that list. When the news came down back in 2020, it was surprising because the series had scored well with both critics and viewers (and was also a favorite around the BCTV offices). A departure from Nick Hornby's 1995 novel and the beloved John Cusack-starring 2000 film, Hulu's High Fidelity centered on Rob (Kravitz, who also serves as an executive producer), a female record store owner in the rapidly gentrified neighborhood of Crown Heights, Brooklyn, who revisits past relationships through music and pop culture, while trying to get over her one true love.

During a recent interview with Rolling Stone, Da'Vine Joy Randolph (Eternity), who portrayed Cherise, an employee at Championship Vinyl and one of Rob's best friends, discussed the series – specifically, if she and Kravitz would ever consider bringing back the series. "Absolutely. We all feel the same way. Zoë [Kravitz] and I talk about it all the time, like, 'How can we figure this out?' Give it back to the people, but really give it back to us, because we just really love it.," Randolph shared, adding that there are also some reservations about a return. "But it's a really tricky one, because you're trying to recapture lightning in a bottle. Sometimes you have to just let things be what it is organically and trust in the process to find the next thing."

Speaking with The Los Angeles Times back in 2020, Kravitz and Randolph's co-star, Kingsley Ben-Adir, revealed that the spotlight would've shifted to Cherise during the second season, as she works to form her band while delving into her "Top 5" heartbreaks. "Annoyingly, Season 2 was really gonna be a Cherise-focused season. She [Da'Vine Joy Randolph] was gonna become the lead of the show, and the story was leaning toward being about where she'd come from, her heartbreaks and her family background. And they stopped it just as that was about to happen. But we move on," Ben-Adir shared.

Hulu's take on High Fidelity debuted its 10 episodes on February 14 and starred Jake Lacy (I'm Dying Up Here), Da'Vine Joy Randolph (On Becoming a God in Central Florida), David Holmes (Mr. Robot, Mindhunter), and Kingsley Ben-Adir (The OA: Part II). Kravitz, Veronica West, and Sarah Kucserka executive produced alongside Midnight Radio's Josh Appelbaum, André Nemec, Jeff Pinkner; and Scott Rosenberg, who co-wrote the High Fidelity feature. Rosenberg and Midnight Radio produced the series with ABC Signature Studios (SMILF).

