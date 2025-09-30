Posted in: ABC, TV | Tagged: high potential

High Potential: Our Updated S02E03: "Eleven Minutes" Preview & More

Here's our updated preview for tonight's episode of ABC's Kaitlin Olson-starring High Potential Season 2, S02E03: "Eleven Minutes."

Article Summary Get an updated preview for High Potential S02E03: Eleven Minutes, airing tonight on ABC with Kaitlin Olson.

Exciting ratings news: Season 2 premiere hits 12 million viewers across all platforms, up 28% from last year.

Catch the new episode trailer, sneak peeks, and a behind-the-scenes tease from Daniel Sunjata.

Early overviews for Episodes 4 and 5 hint at new mysteries, cold cases, and team shakeups on the way.

As promised, we're back with our updated look at tonight's episode of Showrunner Todd Harthan and ABC's Kaitlin Olson (FXX's It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, HBO Max's Hacks)-starring High Potential Season 2. Along with the official overview, image gallery, and episode trailer for tonight's episode, S02E03: "Eleven Minutes," we've also added a sneak peek and a behind-the-scenes tease about tonight's case from series star Daniel Sunjata. In addition, we have an official overview for October 14th's S02E05: "Content Warning" – but before we get to all of that?

RATINGS NEWS!!!! Deadline Hollywood is reporting that the Season 2 premiere (S02E01: "Pawns") scored 12 million total multi-platform viewers after seven days (that would be across ABC, Hulu, Disney+, and digital platforms), based on numbers from Nielsen and internal streaming data. How huge is that? The numbers mark a 28% boost over last year's series premiere numbers (which, at 9.3 million viewers after seven days, was already a huge feat to accomplish).

High Potential Season 2 Episodes 3 – 5 Previews

High Potential Season 2 Episode 3: "Eleven Minutes" – When a man with a troubled past is killed under mysterious circumstances, Morgan and the LAPD uncover a tragic motive behind his death. Meanwhile, Morgan opens up to Ava about her father, forcing Ava to confront truths she isn't ready to face.

High Potential Season 2 Episode 4: "Behind the Music" – An investigation involving the murder of a local singer uncovers details that reopen a strikingly similar decades-old cold case. Later on, the team rallies around Soto after she is passed over for the captain's chair.

High Potential Season 2 Episode 5: "Content Warning" – When a social media stunt turns deadly, Morgan and Karadec head to an influencer content house to track down answers. Meanwhile, the LAPD team adjusts to Captain Nick Wagner's new role, and Ava seeks out more information on Roman's disappearance.

Written by Drew Goddard (The Good Place, The Martian) and starring Kaitlin Olson, ABC's High Potential follows a single mom with an exceptional mind named Morgan (Olson), whose unconventional knack for solving crimes leads to an unusual and unstoppable partnership with a by-the-book seasoned detective (Daniel Sunjata). Based on the popular French series Haut Potentiel Intellectuel (HPI), the series stars Olson as Morgan, Sunjata as Karadec, Javicia Leslie as Daphne, Deniz Akdeniz as Lev "Oz" Ozdil, Amirah J as Ava, Matthew Lamb as Elliot, and Judy Reyes as Selena. Produced by ABC Signature, High Potential is executive-produced by Goddard and Sarah Esberg of Goddard Textiles and Todd Harthan, with Olson producing.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!