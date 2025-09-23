Posted in: ABC, TV | Tagged: high potential

High Potential S02E02: "Checkmate" Preview; S02E04 Overview Released

Along with a preview for ABC's Kaitlin Olson-starring High Potential S02E02: "Checkmate," we have an overview for S02E04: "Behind the Music."

Welcome back to Bleeding Cool's weekly preview of Showrunner Todd Harthan and ABC's Kaitlin Olson (FXX's It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, HBO Max's Hacks)-starring High Potential Season 2. Along with the official overview for S02E02: "Checkmate," we have an episode trailer, sneak peek, and official image gallery. But that's far from all, because we also have a look at the official overview for S02E04: "Behind the Music," a murder leads the team to reopen an old cold case, while Soto's (Judy Reyes) career plans get dealt a big blow.

High Potential Season 2 Episodes 2-4 Previews

High Potential Season 2 Episode 2: "Checkmate" – As the Major Crimes team desperately seeks answers amidst a string of unresolved crimes, Morgan suspects the Game Maker is responsible. Meanwhile, Daphne and Oz set out to find Roman, and Elliot prepares a surprise act for his school's talent show.

High Potential Season 2 Episode 3: "Eleven Minutes" – When a man with a troubled past is killed under mysterious circumstances, Morgan and the LAPD uncover a tragic motive behind his death. Meanwhile, Morgan opens up to Ava about her father, forcing Ava to confront truths she isn't ready to face.

High Potential Season 2 Episode 4: "Behind the Music" – An investigation involving the murder of a local singer uncovers details that reopen a strikingly similar decades-old cold case. Later on, the team rallies around Soto after she is passed over for the captain's chair.

Written by Drew Goddard (The Good Place, The Martian) and starring Kaitlin Olson, ABC's High Potential follows a single mom with an exceptional mind named Morgan (Olson), whose unconventional knack for solving crimes leads to an unusual and unstoppable partnership with a by-the-book seasoned detective (Daniel Sunjata). Based on the popular French series Haut Potentiel Intellectuel (HPI), the series stars Olson as Morgan, Sunjata as Karadec, Javicia Leslie as Daphne, Deniz Akdeniz as Lev "Oz" Ozdil, Amirah J as Ava, Matthew Lamb as Elliot, and Judy Reyes as Selena. Produced by ABC Signature, High Potential is executive-produced by Goddard and Sarah Esberg of Goddard Textiles and Todd Harthan, with Olson producing.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!