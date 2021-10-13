Massive & Iconic Poster of The Simpsons Cast Hits Auction

If you grew up in the nineties, you likely saw someone who had some version of this poster. The Simpsons, the animated sitcom created by Matt Groening, debuted in 1989 and has remained one of the most enduring and recognizable pop culture phenomena in the decades that have followed. One of the most remarkable aspects of The Simpsons is the character design, from the core cast of Homer Simpson and his family to the citizens of Springfield, all the way to the citizens of… other worlds. You can see these iconic characters on display in this stunning poster that Heritage Auctions suggests shows over 500 characters. Perhaps even the most hardcore fans of The Simpsons would find it challenging to name and spot every character in this image, which would even make an artist like George Perez gasp at the intensity of the detail.

We know what you're thinking, and the answer is approximately 521. Presented is a magnificent poster featuring the notoriously wide cast of primary and secondary characters from the long-running hit series The Simpsons. We will make no attempt to name them all (we'll leave that to you!), but included in this poster are the Simpsons themselves: Homer, Marge, Bart, Lisa, Maggie, Santa's Little Helper and Snowball among a plethora of beloved secondary characters. Dated 1999, this rare poster has been long sold out for over 20 years, and it measures a large 38" x 21". The poster shows minor handling wear, and it has been loosely rolled. The condition overall is Very Good.

Fans of Groening's iconic cartoon can head over to Heritage Auctions right now to bid on this massive poster showcasing one of the most expansive casts not only in serialized animation but in narrative fiction as a whole. Best of luck to everyone hoping to add this piece of The Simpsons history to their collection.