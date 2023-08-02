Posted in: AEW, Sports, TV | Tagged: AEW Dynamite, Hikaru Shida, recaps, toni storm, wrestling

Hikaru Shida Wins AEW Women's Championship on AEW Dynamite 200

In a so-called emotional moment, Hikaru Shida defeated Toni Storm to win the AEW Women's World Championship on AEW Dynamite's 200th episode. 😒🤼‍♀️

Well, well, well, if it isn't another day in the life of The Chadster, having to write yet another blog post about the trial and tribulation that is AEW Dynamite. 😒 Just when The Chadster thought things couldn't get more outlandish, AEW goes and does something so audacious, that it takes everything it has within him not to spill his precious White Claw all over his pure white Miata's custom-fitted seat cover. 🚗

Yes folks, it seems Hikaru Shida has managed to snag the AEW Women's Championship from Toni Storm in the main event, no less. 🤼‍♀️ Bounding in like an unstoppable Smash Mouth mega-hit, Shida deftly ignored the antics of Outcast teammates Saraya and Ruby Soho to snatch victory. Now, this might have been right up the alley for those gullible AEW fans but it left The Chadster with a sour taste, not unlike drinking a poorly shaken can of White Claw. 😖

Auughh man! So unfair! 🤦‍♂️ To give Shida the belt during a pandemic, then have her lose it in front of a crowd only to win it back on AEW Dynamite's 200th episode? It's an egregious act of crowd manipulation and is just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it.

Keighleyanne, bless her soul, had the audacity to state she was thrilled for Shida's win considering her last reign was during a crowd-less pandemic time. 😠 Can The Chadster believe what he's hearing? Believe it or not, the thought even crossed his mind that perhaps, just perhaps, Keighleyanne is being influenced by Tony Khan to throw her support behind AEW! 😵

In Chadster's humble opinion, the pandemic era was a golden age for wrestling, free from the whims of a fickle crowd. And yet, here Keighleyanne is, lamenting that time. Just shows how Tony Khan and his nonsensical wrestling style has managed to bamboozle The Chadster's own wife. Keighleyanne just doesn't understand the wrestling business. Perhaps it's time The Chadster gave her another UnderTaker vs Triple-H match lecture.👍

Honestly, folks, this whole episode has once again shown how AEW doesn't understand a single thing about the wrestling business. They'd rather pander to a crowd than build lasting wrestling narratives. Each time this happens, it's like Tony Khan himself has literally stabbed Vince McMahon right in the back. It's time something was done about it – such reckless disregard for wrestling can't be condoned. 🚫

In the end, folks, just remember, The Chadster is here to keep reporting unbiasedly, call out AEW's incessant stunts, and keep the sanctity of the wrestling world untouched – all while battling an unresponsive wife, Tony Khan's personal vendetta, and the occasional White Claw shower. 🍹 Does Ryan Satin, Ariel Helwani, or Mike Coppinger know the pain? Sure, they're members of The Chadster's Unbiased Journalism Club, but have they ever fought with their spouse over Shida's win? Probably not. 😔

