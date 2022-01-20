Hilary Duff Talks Lizzie McGuire: Revival "Not Dead" Yet "Not Alive"

Before Hilary Duff and Hulu made up and became BFFs again, things weren't always so smooth between the Lizzie McGuire star and streaming service. Labeling it "The Great 'Lizzie McGuire' Sequel Series Debacle," we spent a good chunk of 2020 covering the creative tug-of-war between Duff and Disney+/Hulu over the direction of Lizzie's return. Much like what happened with Zoe Kravitz's High Fidelity (surprisingly canceled after only one well-received season), Duff was looking to take the character in a more modern, realistic direction that would've necessitated a move to Hulu. Apparently, "The Mouse" wasn't interested in any take on Lizzie McGuire that wasn't family-friendly enough to appear on its then-new streaming service. In December 2020, Duff would confirm that the project was officially dead (after reportedly at least two episodes were filmed) and we were left to wonder if too many bridges had been burned in the process. Based on her casting as the lead in How I Met Your Father (HIMYF), it wouldn't appear that many were burnt at all. Maybe a little crispy. But do you wonder what might've been? Cosmopolitan did, asking Duff during an interview what the status of the series revival was and if there were any initial details about it that she could share.

"I like the way you think. I would be lying if I didn't say I didn't have those thoughts a few times. But I wouldn't because in my 34 years, I've realized that everything does happen for a reason, " Duff joked when the interviewer suggested Duff find a way to leak the episodes that were filmed before offering her philosophy on the entire experience. "There's a time and a place for everything. It just wasn't her moment. I'm constantly asked about it still. All it does is breathe life into the fact that people still want it, and that's really sweet. It's not dead, and it's not alive." So to us, that sounds like Lizzie's in limbo right now. But just in case it doesn't happen, what could Duff share about where Lizzie's at in life when we would've reconnected with her? Enough to leave us feeling concerned. "My character was moving back home with her parents because she caught her soon-to-be fiancé cheating on her, and she was falling flat on her face at the moment and being like, 'I need to pivot because everything that I thought was wasn't, and I'm turning 30. What the fuck?"," Duff revealed. But for your Duff fix (for now), head on over to Hulu now to check out the opening episodes to How I Met Your Father.