His Dark Materials Preview: New Worlds Await Lyra Starting November

Riding high off of the success of the first season and looking to start the holiday season off right, HBO announced that the second season of His Dark Materials will be gracing our eyeballs starting November 16th. With a final official trailer that we're sure is on its way, the second season of the cable network and BBC drama will use The Subtle Knife as its source material, the second novel in Philip Pullman's trilogy of novels that focuses on the adventures of Lyra (Dafne Keen) as new worlds await (as you'll also see in newly-released season poster and character profile key art for the series's return).

Here's a look back at the official teaser for His Dark Materials, set to premiere on HBO starting Monday, November 16, at 9 pm ET/PT:

Season two begins after Lord Asriel has opened a bridge to a new world, and, distraught over the death of her best friend, Lyra follows Asriel into the unknown. In a strange and mysterious abandoned city she meets Will, a boy from our world who is also running from a troubled past. Lyra and Will learn their destinies are tied to reuniting Will with his father but find their path is constantly thwarted as a war begins to brew around them. Meanwhile, Mrs. Coulter searches for Lyra, determined to bring her home by any means necessary.

The second season includes series regulars Dafne Keen, Ruth Wilson, Amir Wilson, Ariyon Bakare, Andrew Scott, Will Keen, Ruta Gedmintas, and Lin-Manuel Miranda. Terence Stamp, Jade Anouka, and Simone Kirby join the cast this season. The series is produced by Bad Wolf in association with New Line Cinema for BBC One and HBO. Executive producing the series are Jane Tranter, Dan McCulloch, Joel Collins, and Julie Gardner for Bad Wolf; Philip Pullman, Jack Thorne, Tom Hooper; Deborah Forte, Toby Emmerich, and Carolyn Blackwood for New Line Cinema; and Ben Irving and Piers Wenger for the BBC.