Hold Harmless Match, More Added to Impact Sacrifice Card

Impact Wrestling had no problems with an explosive ending to their show tonight. Scott D'Amore dropped two major bombshells about the Impact world title scene. First, the main event match at Sacrifice between Impact Champion Rich Swann and TNA Champion Moose will be a title unification match. And second, the winner of that match will put the title on the line in a title vs. title match at Impact Rebellion in April against AEW Champion Kenny Omega.

Impact had the following to say about that situation in a press release:

There have only been a handful of truly inter-promotional champion vs. champions, title vs. title collisions in the century since professional wrestling gained widespread popularity. Simply put, it isn't good business for promoter's to risk the champion of a rival organization not only beating their champion but taking their title belt back to a competitor's promotion. But that's what will happen at the REBELLION pay-per-view next month, when either Swann or Moose will go one-on-one, champion vs. champion, title vs. title against Kenny Omega, the reigning kingpin of AEW.

But before that, Impact Sacrifice happens this weekend on Saturday, March 13th. In addition to Moose vs. Swann, other championship matches at Sacrifice include Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo defending against TNA legend ODB. Knockouts Tag Team Champions Fire N Flava will put the belts on the line against Jordynne Grace and Jazz. Impact Tag Team Champions the Good Brothers will defend against NJPW stars David Finlay and Juice Robinson. X-Division Champion TJP will defend his belt against Ace Austin.

In non-title action, Eddie Edwards will face Brian Myers in a "Hold Harmless" Match, which is a hardcore match. Decay will take on Reno Scum, seemingly in a handicap match with Rosemary competing as well. James Storm and Chris Sabin will attempt to teach their old TNA colleague Eric Young a lesson by beating Joe Doering and Deaner, with Jake Something at ringside to watch their backs. And Tenille Dashwood will team with Kaleb to take on Havok and Neveah. Impact Sacrifice is available to subscribers of Impact Plus.