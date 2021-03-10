Kenny Omega to Face Impact Champion in Title vs. Title Match

The ending to this week's Impact Wrestling "broke the internet," in the words of Impact play-by-play announcer Matt Striker. AEW Champion Kenny Omega will appear once again at an Impact PPV when he faces the unified Impact World Champion in a title vs. title match. Oh, yeah, the ending of Impact also revealed that this Saturday's match between Moose and Rich Swann at Sacrifice will be a title unification match.

An announcement by Scott D'Amore was the final segment of Impact tonight and was teased since the start of the show. D'Amore was said to have something important to say about Rich Swann vs. Moose at Sacrifice. D'Amore was seen talking to a mystery person in his office before going to the ring to meet with Moose and Swann. After dropping the bombshell on Moose that he would put his TNA Championship on the line against Swann's Impact Championship, he then revealed that the winner of that match, the new unified champ, will take on AEW Champion Kenny Omega in the main event of Rebellion. After that, Don Callis was revealed to be the mystery person in Callis's office, claiming to have planned this with Kenny Omega all along.

In a press release about the match, Scott D'Amore had the following to say:

It is hard to describe the magnitude of the opportunity Rich Swann and Moose have this Saturday. In just six short weeks, one of them will not only unify the IMPACT and TNA World Championships, but also go into a once-in-a-generation showdown where they'll have chance become the reigning champion of two of the most prestigious organizations in the sport. It isn't hyperbole to say Rich Swann and Moose are fighting for their shot at wrestling immortality this Saturday night. These two athletes hate each other, yet one of them has the chance to cost the other the greatest opportunity of their career. Bad blood, arguably the two greatest wrestlers in IMPACT going at it, title vs. title, and the chance to make wrestling history … there's not enough hyperbole to do justice to Saturday's main event.

Rebellion will air on April 24th and it should have the potential for a serious buyrate with a main event like that. It also gives AEW fans something to focus on to take their minds off the botched exploding barbed-wire deathmatch at Revolution last weekend, as well as a chance for Kenny Omega to redeem himself. And Impact, at least, stuck the landing to their show tonight, which bodes well for Rebellion.