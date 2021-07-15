Holey Moley 3D in 2D E05 Preview: Steph Curry Shares Some Merch Ideas

Welcome back to our weekly preview (well, at least while it's on because otherwise, that would be weird) of ABC and EP & resident minigolf pro Stephen Curry's popular mini-golf reality competition series Holey Moley 3D in 2D. The dynamic commentating duo of Rob Riggle & Joe Tessitore and sideline correspondent Jeannie Mai are back with "Pretty Tee-rrific." Along with this week's competitors, Riggle offers backstory on "Curry the Kid' while Curry makes a pitch for some sweet "Holey Moley" merch. But let's kick things off with our 5 favorite preview images, made funnier because they're out of context (and yes, it does look like one of the competitors is flying):

Holey Moley 3D in 2D Episode 5 "Pretty Tee-rrific": In the first round, one contestant attempts a comeback after taking a big bounce on Putt-A-Saurus; and later, another competitor makes an impressive near-save while jousting on King Parthur's Court. Rob Riggle shares more about the legend that is Curry the Kid, and resident "Holey Moley" course pro Stephen Curry himself shares his ideas for "Holey Moley" merch. Later in the competition, the final hole is the first Distractor of the season, which Joe Tessitore declares the most distracting the course has ever seen. In the end, only one finalist will beat the distraction, receive the iconic "Holey Moley" plaid jacket and golden putter and return to the course in the season finale to compete for the $250,000 prize.

Now here's a look at the teaser released earlier today for tonight's episode:

In season three, mini-golf enthusiasts and talented putters of all ages and from all corners of the U.S. will test their luck on the "Holey Moley" course in an attempt to be crowned winner and walk away with "The Golden Putter" trophy and coveted plaid jacket. Winners from each episode will return to the course for the season finale and putt for their chance at the giant cash prize.

The ABC series is produced by Eureka Productions and Unanimous Media. Chris Culvenor, Paul Franklin, Wes Dening, Charles Wachter, Michael O'Sullivan, Kate Shelbourn, Jeron Smith, Erick Peyton, and Curry serve as executive producers. Holey Moley is an original format created by Culvenor of Eureka Productions.

