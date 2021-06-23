Holey Moley 3D Preview: Wouldn't A Psychic Know Who's Going to Win?

In the interest of full disclosure, we owe a huge apology to on-air color commentating dynamic duo Rob Riggle and Joe Tessitore, sideline correspondent Jeannie Mai, and EP & resident minigolf pro Stephen Curry because we completely forgot that ABC's hit series Holey Moley kicked off its third season (Holey Moley 3D in 2D) last week- we really did think it was this week. But what we do have this week are preview images, an episode overview, and some video extras to make up for it- with "No Apparent Fear Of Death" ready to sink a hole in one this Thursday night (and yes, there will be wedding dresses and psychics)- take a look:

Holey Moley 3D in 2D Season 3, Episode 3 "No Apparent Fear Of Death": The passion is in the air as two players face off on Holey Matrimony, and later, a psychic goes up against a basketball mentor on the Agony of Defeat. From the ski slopes, we head to Turfing USA- and later, we're back to the arctic, where the first contestant of the season survives the North Pole's Ho Ho Hole. In the end, only one competitor will joust their way to victory on King Parthur's Court, receive the iconic "Holey Moley" plaid jacket and golden putter, and return to the course in the season finale to compete for the $250,000 prize.

In season three, mini-golf enthusiasts and talented putters of all ages and from all corners of the U.S. will test their luck on the "Holey Moley" course in an attempt to be crowned winner and walk away with "The Golden Putter" trophy and coveted plaid jacket. Winners from each episode will return to the course for the season finale and putt for their chance at the giant cash prize.

The ABC series is produced by Eureka Productions and Unanimous Media. Chris Culvenor, Paul Franklin, Wes Dening, Charles Wachter, Michael O'Sullivan, Kate Shelbourn, Jeron Smith, Erick Peyton, and Curry serve as executive producers. Holey Moley is an original format created by Culvenor of Eureka Productions.

