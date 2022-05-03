Holey Moley Season 4 Preview: Rob Riggle? The Muppets? Say No More!

Look, as excited as we are to have the commentating "dynamic duo" of Rob Riggle & Joe Tessitore and sideline correspondent Jeannie Mai back for another season of ABC's hit mini-golf competition series Holey Moley!, we would be lying if we said there wasn't another reason why we're excited about tonight's return round, "Holey Moley, it's the Muppets!" Yup, it's those adorably felt bastards we're talking about- and you're teaming them up with Riggle? Yeah, we're so there. So with all due respect to this week's golfers (who do a fine job, we're sure), this week's preview images are actually focused on the Riggle/Muppets interactions (don't judge us). Here's a look at what's ahead for tonight's episode, followed by a trailer as well as an episode and a season overview:

"Holey Moley, it's the Muppets!" – America's favorite mini-golf competition series swings back into action with a super-collaboration for the ages as The Muppets head to the "Holey Moley" course determined to help the show stay on air fore-ever. In the premiere, eight contestants face off for the golden putter, coveted plaid jacket and a spot in the finals as they fly through the air on The Trap-Tee-Zee, dive through Donut Hole, bring their A-game to Holeywood, and make their mark on Full Mooney. Commentating duo Rob Riggle and Joe Tessitore return, along with sideline correspondent Jeannie Mai, resident golf pro Stephen Curry and more surprise guests.

Season four of everyone's favorite extreme mini-golf competition series features a collaboration for the ages when the Muppets favorites unite with on-camera commentating duo Rob Riggle and Joe Tessitore, making for some un-fore-gettable hijinks. Also returning are sideline correspondent Jeannie Mai as well as executive producer and resident golf pro Stephen Curry. Both new and past fan-favorite holes will be featured every week, along with additional special guest appearances and other surprises along the way.