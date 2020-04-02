"Hollywood": Netflix Releases First-Look Images for Ryan Murphy Series

Ian Brennan and Ryan Murphy's Hollywood is less than a month away from taking the stage for its Netflix debut, which means now seems as good a time as any for a look at some preview images for the upcoming seven-episode series. Set to premiere on May 1 with Janet Mock writing and directing, the series follows a group of aspiring actors and filmmakers in post-WWII Tinseltown as each tries to achieve success.

Set to address the studio system's inherent biases across race, gender, and sexuality – biases that exist to this day – it also takes a "What If?" approach that considers how things might've been if those power dynamics didn't exist. Each character offers a unique glimpse behind the gilded curtain of Hollywood's Golden Age, spotlighting the unfair systems and biases across race, gender and sexuality that continue to this day.

Netflix's Hollywood stars David Corenswet (The Politician) as Jack Castello (a cross between Marlon Brando, Montgomery Clift, and James Dean), Darren Criss (American Crime Story: The Assassination of Gianni Versace) as Raymond Ansley, Jeremy Pope as Archie Coleman, Patti LuPone as Avis Amberg, Laura Harrier as Camille Washington, Samara Weaving as Claire Wood, Dylan McDermott as Ernie, Holland Taylor as Ellen Kincaid, Jim Parsons as Henry Willson, Joe Mantello as Dick Samuels, Jake Picking as real-life Hollywood star Rock Hudson, and more.

Earlier this year, Murphy released an early promo video for Ewan McGregor's turn as the '70s fashion designer in 2021's limited series Halston – a year after he initially announced the project, writing in an Instagram post:

"'Hollywood' — my new Netflix show co-created with Ian Brennan — begins principal photography this summer. A love letter to the Golden Age of Tinseltown, this straight-to-series production will be my third show for Netflix and I couldn't be more excited or proud about the work we are doing together."