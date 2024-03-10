Posted in: Paramount+, Star Trek, TV | Tagged: Deep Space Nine, discovery, lower decks, Picard, star trek, The Next Generation, The Original Series, Voyager

Honoring The Women of Star Trek: Boldly Going Since 1966 (VIDEO)

Sonequa Martin-Green's Michael Burnham is one of the highlights of a Star Trek compilation video honoring the women of the franchise.

Article Summary Star Trek honors the franchise's leading women for International Women's Day.

Sonequa Martin-Green's Captain Burnham from Discovery headlines the tribute.

Compelling moments from all 12 series and 13 films feature iconic female characters.

The tribute includes Star Trek legends from Janeway to Troi and notable guest stars.

Star Trek hardly ever shies away from leading front and center to show the amazing things women can do with International Women's Day, releasing a highlight reel of a mix of female cast members and guest stars through the franchise's 58-year existence. Leading the way is Discovery's Sonequa Martin-Green Michael Burnham in a voiceover, "From my youth, I was raised to believe that service was my purpose," showing a flashback to her being raised on Vulcan. "dreamed of a day when I would command my own vessel and further the noble objectives of this great institution." The series, the first of the Paramount+ era, chronicles her rise from a commander stripped of rank due to mutiny to emerging as captain from her hard work and sense of duty.

Star Trek Highlights Female Cast from All 12 Shows and 13 Films for International Women's Day

From there, we see the Star Trek franchise's first female captain lead played by Kate Mulgrew as Captain Kathryn Janeway on Voyager, before it spans further into other figures like Seven of Nine (Jeri Ryan) from Voyager & Picard, Dr. Beverly Crusher (Gates McFadden) from The Next Generation talking about a doctor taking command chair, Captain Philippa Georgiou (Michelle Yeoh) using the Shenzou as a "last line of defense against the Klingons, Counselor Deanna Troi (Marina Sirtis) from TNG struggling through the Kobayashi Maru bridge exam, Majel Barrett-Roddenberry's original role as Una Chin-Riley in The Original Series pilot The Cage among the highlights of signature moments.

Other series represented include The Animated Series, Deep Space Nine, Lower Decks, Enterprise, Strange New Worlds, Kelvin Universe timeline films, and Prodigy. Guest stars featured include Alfre Woodard from 1996'sStar Trek: First Contact, Whoopi Goldberg from TNG, Michelle Forbes from TNG, Tig Notaro from Discovery, and Carol Kane from Strange New Worlds. As we close out the memorable moments of teambuilding and boosting, it's befitting the clip as Discovery's final season, with Burnham closing out with her signature line "Let's Fly" in their 32nd-century Starfleet uniforms.

