Horror Noire: Shudder's African-American Horror Series Announces Cast

Horror Noire, Shudder's upcoming anthology series, has added 13 actors to its cast, including Lesley-Ann Brandt, Luke James, and Erica Ash. The other cast members are Brandon Mychal Smith, Sean Patrick Thomas, Peter Stormare, Malcolm Barrett, Rachel True, Tone Bell, Lavell Crawford, Tony Todd, Nathaniel Logan McIntyre, and Lenora Crichlow. Inspired by the nonfiction book that in turn spawned the documentary Horror Noire: A History of Black Horror, which examined African-American History and its relationship to the evolution of the horror genre, the new TV series will serve as a companion with actual new TV movies written and directed by African-American artists.

The anthology will feature six stories: "Daddy," "Bride Before You," "Brand of Evil," "The Lake," "Sundown" and "Fugue State", each presented as a two-hour TV movie. Horror Noire premieres in October on Shudder. Brandt and McIntyre will appear in "The Lake," written by husband-and-wife writing duo Steven Barnes and Tananarive Due. James will appear in "Daddy," written by Victor LaValle. Smith will appear in "Brand of Evil," written by Ezra C. Daniels. Ash, Stormare, Bell, and Crawford will appear in "Sundown," written by Al Letson. Crichlow and Thomas will appear in "Bride Before You," written by Shernold Edwards. Barrett, True, and Todd will appear in "Fugue State," written by Barnes and Due. Horror Noire continues Shudder's commitment to offering a diverse and inclusive range of horror stories exploring issues of race, culture, & existential anxieties inherent in the genre.

Dr. Robin R. Means Coleman, author of Horror Noire: Blacks in American Horror Films from the 1890s to Present, is consulting on the anthology. Horror Noire: A History of Black Horror documentary producers Ashlee Blackwell, Phil Nobile Jr., and Kelly Ryan will also be consultants on the series. Horror Noire is produced by Swirl Films. Executive Producers include ID8 Multimedia's Shelby Stone and Derek Dudley as well as Eric Tomosunas, founder of Swirl Films, and Ron Robinson.

