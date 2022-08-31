House of the Dragon Co-Showrunner Miguel Sapochnik Stepping Down

Two episodes into Ryan Condal & Miguel Sapochnik's recently-renewed "Game of Thrones" prequel series House of the Dragon, and we have a major shake-up behind the scenes to report. The Hollywood Reporter is reporting exclusively that co-showrunner & director Sapochnik is stepping down from the series. According to the report, Sapochnik is exiting "after pouring an exhausting three years of effort into the 'Game of Thrones' prequel." Condal will serve as sole showrunner, with Sapochnik remaining as executive producer. Game of Thrones vet Alan Taylor has been brought aboard to executive produce and direct several episodes during the second season.

"Working within the Thrones universe for the past few years has been an honor and a privilege, especially spending the last two with the amazing cast and crew of House of the Dragon," Sapochnik said in a statement. "I am so proud of what we accomplished with season 1 and overjoyed by the enthusiastic reaction of our viewers. It was incredibly tough to decide to move on, but I know that it is the right choice for me, personally and professionally. As I do so, though, I am deeply comforted to know that Alan will be joining the series. He's someone I've known and respected for a long time, and I believe this precious series could not be in safer hands. I am so glad to remain a part of the HBO and House of the Dragon family, and, of course, I wish Ryan and his team success and all the best with season 2 and beyond." Said Taylor, "It's a pleasure and an honor to be back at HBO, immersing myself in the world of the Targaryens, I look forward to working closely with Ryan as House of the Dragon grows into its second season. Ryan, Miguel, and George have launched an extraordinary story in a rich and fascinating world. Returning to Westeros will be a huge undertaking, and I'm looking forward to the challenge."

"Miguel Sapochnik has done amazing work on the first season of House of the Dragon, establishing its signature look and feel. This series simply could not have come together the way it did without him. While we would have loved to have Miguel continue in the same role, we are thrilled to have his ongoing collaboration in this new creative capacity. Looking forward, we've had a decades-long relationship with Alan Taylor, and we are delighted to have him join Ryan and the rest of the talented team," said HBO is an official statement.