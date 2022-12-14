House of the Dragon: Ryan Condal on GRRM, "The Winds of Winter" Intel

If there's a perk to being part of the creative inner circle of George R. R. Martin, you might get some first-hand knowledge of what's going down on the literary side of things… as is the case with House of the Dragon co-creator Ryan Condal. As fans of Martin's A Song of Ice and Fire are painfully aware, his core novel series on which HBO's Game of Thrones universe is based has been two books away from completion for quite some time. Over ten years and counting… but who's counting? Condal offered up a round or two of "I know something you don't know" to fans at the Game of Thrones convention in Los Angeles over the weekend.

House of the Dragon: What Ryan Condal Knows about "The Winds of Winter"

Appearing virtually, Condal spoke with GOT podcast hosts Jason Concepcion and Greta Johnson about his relationship with Martin and the creative privilege that affords. "It's cool because I still get to be a fan… I'm as excited for 'The Winds of Winter' as everybody in that room," he shared (via Entertainment Weekly). "I know some things because George just mentions things at times. He's told me things that have… not a direct connection [to House of the Dragon], but when he's explaining mythologies and things like that, he'll just casually mention things. It's so cool, but it's like, 'Ah! I just want to read the book.' So I'm very much looking forward to that as a fan, and I'm a fan of his too. I'm really rooting for him, and I want him to get, as he calls it, 'the monkey' off his back."

Condal didn't reveal much in his role as sole showrunner in season two after Miguel Sapochnik's departure. He did say we'll see more of Baela Targaryen (Bethany Antonia), the granddaughter of Princess Raenys Targaryen (Eve Best), in season two as fans were shown a season one deleted scene from House of the Dragon. For more, including how the deleted scene played out, Matt Smith's Daemon Targaryen, feedback from HBO and fans, and more, you can check out the EW report here.