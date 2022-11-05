House of the Dragon Star Emma D'Arcy Named to GQ Men of the Year 2022

With a hit "Game of Thrones" prequel series blowing apart viewing numbers on cable & streaming, a second season having already been given a green light, and tons of praise from critics & fans alike for their portrayal of Princess/Queen Rhaenyra Targaryen, HBO's House of the Dragon star Emma D'Arcy is having a good run of things from a career standpoint. Now, D'Arcy can add being named to this year's GQ "Men of the Year" to their growing list of accomplishments. Lauded by GQ's Mike Christensen for being one of the main reasons why the show is such a success, D'Arcy was joined by some other talented genre talent, including Joseph Quinn (Eddie Munson, Stranger Things 4) and Lee Jung-jae (Seong Gi-hun, Squid Game).

For clarification, though D'Arcy is non-binary (using "they/them" pronouns), they were included on GQ's "Men of the Year" list because the magazine/online site removed gender specificity from consideration several years back. Along with D'Arcy, Quinn, and Jung-jae, additional honorees include Marisa Abela, Sheila Atim, Es Devlin, Leon Edwards, Mo Farah, Stephen Graham, Myha'la Herrold, Sharon Horgan, Michael Imperioli, David Jonsson, Harry Lawtey, Louis Theroux, Ashley Walters, and Ben Whishaw (with a full rundown of the honorees here).

