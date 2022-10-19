House of the Dragon Season 1 Finale Showing "Different Side" of Daemon

As we close in on the season finale of House of the Dragon, fans have taken a natural liking to the new bad boy of the Game of Thrones universe in Matt Smith's Prince Daemon Targaryen, and it's something that baffles writer/executive producer Sara Hess and director Clare Kilner as if Nikolaj Coster-Waldau's Jaime Lannister was chopped liver somehow. Both spoke with The Hollywood Reporter on how Daemon has legions of fans despite his previous acts of cruelty, including the way he treated his ex before marrying his niece and heir to the Iron Throne, Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen (Emma D'Arcy).

"He's become 'Internet Boyfriend' in a way that baffles me. Not that Matt isn't incredibly charismatic and wonderful, and he's incredible in the role," Hess said. "But Daemon himself is … I don't want him to be my boyfriend! I'm a little baffled at how they're all, 'Oh, daddy!' And I'm just like: 'Really?' How — in what way — was he a good partner, father or brother — to anybody? You got me. He ain't Paul Rudd. What do you think, Clare?"

"I just love the fact people are so involved with these characters, and I think that's part of the fun of it," Kilner added. "One minute you like someone, and the next minute you like someone else. But I'm not surprised. Matt is such a risk-taker in his performances, and he's got that little smile, and, you know … you can't help it! He is charismatic. People love a baddie. But I don't think he's particularly a good father or a good brother."

Hess did tease what we could expect from Daemon in the season finale. "We will see a different side of him," she said. "And right now, we're writing season two and figuring out what is the nature of his relationship with Rhaenyra. There are many interpretations [in George R.R. Martin's book Fire & Blood] to that." House of the Dragon airs Sunday on HBO.