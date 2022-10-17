John Oliver Needs HBO's House of the Dragon to Lighten Up (Literally)

When it comes to the second season of HBO and showrunner Ryan Condal's House of the Dragon, Last Week Tonight host John Oliver has a suggestion that it seems millions of viewers would support. Pay your electric bill. Even with an impressive first season and an early second season order, the "Game of Thrones" spinoff series hasn't escaped criticism in one key area. The damn thing can be really hard to watch sometimes… literally. Apparently, it seems that a number of really big scenes were filmed during the daytime and then dimmed down during post-production to give them that night-time look (a move that HBO reps have explained on social media as being a "creative decision"). But the end result can make the show a "Red Wedding" for the eyes. And it was that very topic that came up in the middle of his discussion on recent attacks on transgender rights and the impact they could have.

After a video segment in which a young transgender girl discusses having security guards escort her to the bathroom at school, Oliver reappeared with a follow-up looking to lighten the mood from a very heartbreaking moment. "That is brutal! It is so dark it is genuinely hard to watch. Which would also, coincidentally, be a pretty accurate tagline for 'House of the Dragon,'" Oliver offered, followed by a graphic behind him displaying the HOTD logo with its "new" tagline ("It's so dark that it's genuinely hard to watch"). Here's a look back at the entire segment from this past weekend's edition of Last Week Tonight with John Oliver:

