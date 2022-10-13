House of the Dragon: Paddy Considine Posts Farewell to Fantasy Series

With two episodes left on the first season of House of the Dragon, one of the mainstays of the cast bid a fond farewell thanking fans on Instagram. Paddy Considine's final episode was "The Lord of the Tides," the eighth of the season. It's perhaps the least surprising departure of the series. For those who haven't caught up on the HBO series to this point, this is your "more spoilers ahead" warning.

Considine, who played King Viserys I, father of Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen (Milly Alcock & Emma D'Arcy) and brother of Prince Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith), posted the touching message. "Thank you for the kind words. I cannot reply to every comment, but I'd like to acknowledge that they haven't been lost upon me. It was an incredible adventure where I made lots of new friends that will be with me for the rest of my life. I'd like to thank the creators for allowing me the freedom to make Viserys my own. I have never loved a character so much. I want to give massive love and respect to [Sian Brooke], who came in for only a few days but changed the course of my character with her brilliant performance and commitment to the work."

Considine continued, "The impact stayed with me until my final improvised words. She unlocked the missing piece of the puzzle for me and allowed my story to come full circle. From the moment she dies, so does Viserys. It was a love story. That's the secret I carried with me. As sick as he gets, he never, himself, demands any cure. He quietly accepts his suffering, never forgiving himself for putting his beloved wife through such torture in her final moments. Viserys was a gift. I am so honoured he found me. Now, no more." Here's a look at the original post:

Viserys was one such rare main character of George R R Martin's to actually survive to old age succumbing to his degenerative condition by the episode's end. The line of succession was often a sore spot throughout the series as he picked Rhaenyra to succeed him to the throne while traditionalists like his Hand, Ser Otto Hightower (Rhys Ifans), believe Viserys' second-born male child in Aegon should inherit his throne. House of the Dragon airs Sundays on HBO.