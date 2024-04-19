Posted in: HBO, Max, Preview, streaming, Trailer, TV | Tagged: game of thrones, HBO, house of the dragon, max

House of the Dragon Season 2 Cast: #TeamBlack or #TeamGreen? (VIDEO)

The cast of HBO's House of the Dragon makes their respective cases about who deserves to sit on the throne - #TeamBlack or #TeamGreen?

It would be safe to say that March was a pretty good month for fans of HBO & Showrunner Ryan Condal's House of the Dragon. – in fact, it was probably a whole lot better than they expected. Much of that had to do with the release of not one but two trailers – each representing a council, #TeamBlack and #TeamGreen. Now, HBO is giving some very familiar faces a chance to defend their side by explaining why they should be the ones wielding the power – and offering some interesting insights into where things stand heading into the next chapters…

Here's a look at the cast making their pitches for which council should be sitting on the throne – followed by a look back at what else we know about the series:

And here's a look back at the #TeamBlack and #TeamGreen trailers that were released last month – with HBO's House of the Dragon returning for its eight-episode second season on Sunday, June 16th (9 pm – 10 pm ET/PT):

Westeros is on the brink of a bloody civil war with the Green and Black Councils fighting for King Aegon and Queen Rhaenyra, respectively. As each side believes theirs to be the rightful seat on the Iron Throne, the Green and Black trailers reflect those two perspectives in separate yet complementary halves of the same story. For global audiences, "All Must Choose" their side of House Targaryen as the realm fractures in season two.

HBO's House of the Dragon Season 2 stars Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke, Emma D'Arcy, Eve Best, Steve Toussaint, Fabien Frankel, Ewan Mitchell, Tom Glynn-Carney, Sonoya Mizuno, and Rhys Ifans. Additional returning cast includes Harry Collett, Bethany Antonia, Phoebe Campbell, Phia Saban, Jefferson Hall, and Matthew Needham.

Joining the cast for the second season are Gayle Rankin as Alys Rivers, Simon Russell Beale as Ser Simon Strong, Freddie Fox as Ser Gwayne Hightower, Abubakar Salim as Alyn of Hull, Clinton Liberty as Addam of Hull, Jamie Kenna as Ser Alfred Broome, Kieran Bew as Hugh, Tom Bennett as Ulf, Tom Taylor as Lord Cregan Stark, and Vincent Regan as Ser Rickard Thorne.

Based on author & executive producer George R.R. Martin's "Fire & Blood," the prequel series is also executive produced by Condal, Sara Hess, Alan Taylor, Melissa Bernstein, Kevin de la Noy, Loni Peristere, and Vince Gerardis.

