House of the Dragon Season 2: GRRM Shares Thoughts on Episodes 1 & 2

On his blog, George R. R. Martin offered his thoughts regarding the first two episodes of HBO's House of the Dragon Season 2.

Author George R. R. Martin is a little late to the "game" but offered some thoughts on the first two episodes of season two of HBO's House of the Dragon, based on his 'A Song of Ice & Fire' series prequel novel Fire & Blood. The titles of the episodes of the Ryan Condal Game of Thrones series spinoff were "A Son for a Son," which recreates the infamous "Blood & Cheese" child murder and its follow-up in "Rhaenyra the Cruel" in its aftermath. The second episode saw King Aegon II Targaryen (Tom Glynn-Carney), enraged at his son's murder and indiscriminately having all of King's Landing's ratcatchers hanged for the locals to see while Rhaenrya is desperate to distance herself and chastising her husband/uncle Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith).

George R. R. Martin on House of the Dragon Season 2, Eps. 1 & 2

Here is an excerpt from Martin's July 5th blog entry, "Blood, Cheese and Grief": "I also got a sneak peak at the first two episodes of season 2: 'A Son for A Son' and 'Rhaenyra the Cruel.' What a great way to start the season," Martin began his rundown of the first two episodes. "The directing was superb. GAME OF THRONES veteran Alan Taylor directed the first episode and Clare Kilner the second. Both of them did a magnificent job. And I cannot say enough about the acting. Emma d'Arcy has only one line in 'A Son for a Son,' but they do so much with their eyes and their face that they absolutely dominate the episode; her grief for her slain son is palpable."

Martin Continued, "Tom Glynn-Carney brings Aegon alive in ways we have not seen before; he's more than a villain here, he shows us the king's rage, his pain, his fears and doubts. His humanity. Rhys Ifans has been splendid as Otto Hightower every time he has been on screen, but he exceeded himself in 'Rhaenyra the Cruel.' His scene with King Aegon and Criston Cole after the ratcatchers are hanged just crackles with wit, tension, drama, a performance that cries out for awards attention. Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke, Fabien Frankel, Eve Best, and the other regulars were wonderful as well. The Tittensor twins were terrific as the Kingsuard twins, and their climactic swordfight is right up there with the Mountain and the Red Viper of Dorne, and Brienne's fight with Jaime Lannister."

For more including what Martin thought of Phia Saban's performance as Helaena Targaryen, and his thoughts on the canine addition that wasn't in his book, you can check out his complete post. House of the Dragon airs on Sundays on HBO and streams on Max.

